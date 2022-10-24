Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Square and Clearpay partner BFC to help emerging designers launch online
E-commerce solutions specialist Square Online, and payments provider and shopping service Clearpay, have announced a bespoke programme in partnership with the British Fashion Council (BFC) to support emerging British designers in launching their e-commerce channels. The programme will provide designers with technical support, mentorship and an ecommerce platform to create...
theindustry.fashion
Marks & Spencer launches first virtual influencer called Mira
Marks & Spencer has become the first UK high street retailer to introduce a virtual influencer, called Mira, with an Instagram account. Launched today, Mira is an acronym for ‘Marks & Spencer, influencer, reality, augmented’ and the digital character has been developed using a combination of photography, cutting-edge CGI and computer vision.
theindustry.fashion
KIDLY launches own label partnership with Next
Online childrenswear retailer for 0-5 year-olds KIDLY has today announced the launch of a new brand partnership with Next to sell a curated edit of its own label collection - for the first time outside of its own channels. The partnership will allow KIDLY to increase brand awareness further across...
theindustry.fashion
Private White V.C. owner, James Eden
In this episode of the 'In Conversation' podcast, we speak to James Eden, owner of Private White V.C. During the height of the Covid pandemic, Private White V.C. owner James Eden won a government contract to supply PPE for the NHS, turning part of the brand’s Manchester factory in to a working production line to help the cause. The additional specialist equipment that had to be brought in has since been repurposed, and is now making an-ever growing jersey collection, adding to the company’s excellent made in Manchester outerwear.
theindustry.fashion
Puma reveals record quarterly sales in Q3
Despite geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Puma has reported "record" sales for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022. For the third quarter, the group's sales increased 16.9% to (€2.3 billion), representing the highest quarterly sales in Puma's history. Sales in the EMEA region were up 18.5%. Sales...
theindustry.fashion
Rita Ora launches sustainable activewear brand
Singer-songwriter Rita Ora has announced the launch of her activewear brand, Humans Being. The brand is described as bringing "fashion-forward thinkers sustainable and stylish activewear". Founded by Ora, who also takes on the role of Chief Creative Officer, the products are designed for people with hybrid lifestyles, equipping customers with...
theindustry.fashion
Online watch retailer WatchPilot to open first high street store in Richmond
Men’s and women’s online watch retailer WatchPilot, which was founded in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, is to open its first physical store at 6 George Street in Richmond, Surrey, on 3 November 2022. Carrying a broad range of watches from the likes of Versace,...
theindustry.fashion
Sweaty Betty opens concept store at Battersea Power Station
Activewear brand Sweaty Betty has unveiled its first concept store ‘The Powerhouse' at London’s latest shopping destination, Battersea Power Station. At 2,400 sq ft, the new unit is the brand’s largest out of 84 stores across the globe. The concept for both the brand and the store is to empower women through fitness and quality activewear, such as through its "confidence-inducing" bum-sculpting leggings.
theindustry.fashion
Burlington Arcade to reach retail tenant capacity in run up to Christmas
Burlington Arcade in London’s Mayfair is set to reach full retail capacity in the run up to Christmas, as new additions are soon to include Begg x Co and Sermoneta Gloves, joining a raft of recent openings including British handmade luxury goods brand Swaine. Jewellery designer Lily Gabriella will...
theindustry.fashion
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
The value of the pound has rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Sterling lifted 1.9% higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the new Prime Minister started to confirm appointments in his new Government. The increase saw the pound worth more than at any point since 15 September.
theindustry.fashion
Beaverbrooks opens upsized store at Merry Hill
Beaverbrooks, the family-owned national diamond, jewellery and watch retailer, has opened its upsized store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Launching the new 2,740 sq ft unit, partnering with world-renowned Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer for its standalone boutique, Beaverbrooks has invested over £1m to refit the Merry Hill store, demonstrating a strong commitment to the destination.
theindustry.fashion
Retail Recap: The important openings and partnerships in October 2022
As the UK economy continued to dominate the news agenda, October saw an influx of store openings nationwide and a few permanent retail closures. The value of the pound rallied back to its highest levels since before Liz Truss’s mini-budget, as Rishi Sunak was confirmed as the new Prime Minister. Business leaders have now called on Rishi Sunak to end recent “political and economic uncertainty” as markets rallied somewhat on his selection as the next prime minister.
theindustry.fashion
The Interview: Gymshark founder Ben Francis on his ambitious vision for retail
Gymshark was founded by Ben Francis and Lewis Morgan in 2012. To mark its ten-year anniversary, the sportswear brand is opening its first bricks & mortar store, taking a 18,000 sq ft premium retail unit on London's Regent Street. The new store stays true to Gymshark's roots and is designed...
