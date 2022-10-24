Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Newest Fresno store lending a hand to the Poverello House
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The newest Fresno store, Colombia Sportswear Company will be donating 10% of all purchases to the Poverello House. The event will be happening from Nov 3- 6 at the Fig Garden Village location. Those looking to buy a new Columbia item can take this opportunity...
KMPH.com
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show
LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
KMPH.com
$1 million Lottery Scratcher bought at Fresno market
Two more Central Valley residents have more money in their pockets due to the California Lottery. A mother and son have won $1 million and $1,000 off Bonus Blast Scratchers. Alex Rivera says his mom frequently buys scratchers for both of them, but to their surprise, this time was different.
KMPH.com
Singer Karol G visits hospital after a baby was born at her concert in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Singer Karol G posted on social media that a woman gave birth during her concert at the Save Mart Center Tuesday night in Fresno. The woman went into labor during the concert and delivered the child inside a bathroom at the Save Mart Center. On...
KMPH.com
Sheriff's substation official prescription drug drop-off location in Fresno on Saturday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, Oct. 29th. You're asked to drop off your unused prescription drugs at the Fresno County Sheriff's Substation at 5717 E Shields Ave., between Clovis and Sunnyside Avenues between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Brian Steven Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Brian Steven Anderson. Brian Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 31-year-old Anderson is 5' 9" 175 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you know where Brian Anderson is hiding, call...
KMPH.com
St. Jude Stories: Aspen
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helps kids of all ages and walks of life. Aspen is a smart, bubbly, playful little girl — but at only a year and 10 months old she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. During treatment at St. Jude, she stayed happy and playful...
KMPH.com
CHP and Fresno PD recover $30,000 in stolen goods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP and Fresno PD join forces and recover more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise. The Retail Crimes Task Force also made three arrests. Officers had a productive day knocking on doors and serving search warrants. At a home in Calwa, CHP spokesperson Mike Salas says they hit the jackpot.
KMPH.com
Rock legends Journey coming to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Journey is bringing their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 with special guest Toto to the Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmasteer.com and at the Save Mart Center box office. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaya Ray Fisher
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaya Ray Fisher. Kaya Fisher is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Fisher is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaya Fisher is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man sentenced for killing Tracy woman in 2015
A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
KMPH.com
2 men arrested after leading police on wild chase across Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men got arrested after leading police on a wild chase across Northwest Fresno Thursday night. Around 10:30 p.m. Fresno Police got a call about people inside a car being followed by a white Escalade. Officers were told that this is when the driver and...
KMPH.com
USS Hornet survivor remembers 80-year anniversary of abandoning ship on Wednesday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 100-year-old veteran is remembering what it was like to be forced to abandon ship exactly 80 years ago on Wednesday while onboard the USS Hornet CV-8. Bob Cole of Fresno is possible the last survivor from that ship according to the National Association of the USS Hornet.
KMPH.com
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
KMPH.com
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
KMPH.com
Fresno State preparing for Wednesday's exhibition game in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the Save Mart Center. Head coach Justin Hutson says his team is playing together and playing hard. "You're not looking...
KMPH.com
Man killed when truck crashes through railing and falls into Bear Creek in Merced
A man died Tuesday night after he crashed through the railing on Bear Crick bridge in Merced. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on G St. and Bear Creek Dr. Merced police say 25-year-old Joseph Vasquez was driving south on G street when his vehicle crossed over the Bear Creek bridge and his truck veered across the road, striking the east bridge railing.
KMPH.com
Madera woman survives double lung transplant
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
KMPH.com
Report shows California voters divided less than 2 weeks from election day
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) completed a statewide survey to see what Californians think about the state of our government less than two weeks before the midterm elections. Californians have received their mail-in ballots and many have already voted in the Nov. 8th...
KMPH.com
Fresno State facing San Diego State for Old Oil Can trophy on Saturday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State football team is set to host San Diego State on Saturday with a chance to take control of the Mountain West Conference West Division. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo spoke to the Bulldogs about what is on the line and who's looking...
