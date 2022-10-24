ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Newest Fresno store lending a hand to the Poverello House

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The newest Fresno store, Colombia Sportswear Company will be donating 10% of all purchases to the Poverello House. The event will be happening from Nov 3- 6 at the Fig Garden Village location. Those looking to buy a new Columbia item can take this opportunity...
FRESNO, CA
Lemoore custom car owner heads to Las Vegas for major car show

LEMOORE, Calif. — A man from Lemoore is headed to Las Vegas next week to participate in the SEMA car show. It’s a major show, it highlights thousands of different cars that are new and iconic. Melvin Roman’s 2022 Kia Stinger GT2 Scorpion Edition will be one of...
LEMOORE, CA
$1 million Lottery Scratcher bought at Fresno market

Two more Central Valley residents have more money in their pockets due to the California Lottery. A mother and son have won $1 million and $1,000 off Bonus Blast Scratchers. Alex Rivera says his mom frequently buys scratchers for both of them, but to their surprise, this time was different.
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Brian Steven Anderson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Brian Steven Anderson. Brian Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 31-year-old Anderson is 5' 9" 175 lbs., and has blonde hair and blue eyes. If you know where Brian Anderson is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
St. Jude Stories: Aspen

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helps kids of all ages and walks of life. Aspen is a smart, bubbly, playful little girl — but at only a year and 10 months old she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma. During treatment at St. Jude, she stayed happy and playful...
FRESNO, CA
CHP and Fresno PD recover $30,000 in stolen goods

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP and Fresno PD join forces and recover more than $30,000 in stolen merchandise. The Retail Crimes Task Force also made three arrests. Officers had a productive day knocking on doors and serving search warrants. At a home in Calwa, CHP spokesperson Mike Salas says they hit the jackpot.
FRESNO, CA
Rock legends Journey coming to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Journey is bringing their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 with special guest Toto to the Save Mart Center on April 23, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmasteer.com and at the Save Mart Center box office. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers...
FRESNO, CA
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kaya Ray Fisher

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kaya Ray Fisher. Kaya Fisher is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 22-year-old Fisher is 5' 7" tall, 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Kaya Fisher is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
Man sentenced for killing Tracy woman in 2015

A man was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend of Tracy. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s office, Kaleo Schreiner, 28, killed 27-year-old Megan Troen in July 2015. At the time of the crime, both left her home and never returned. The...
TRACY, CA
Deadly 2-vehicle crash in Merced shuts down intersection

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced Police Department is now investigating a deadly 2-vehicle crash. Officers responded to the crash Wednesday afternoon near M St. and Buena Vista Drive in North Merced. Detectives did not release much information but did advise drivers to avoid this area as it remained closed...
MERCED, CA
FNR Preview: Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western @ Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — The Friday Night Rivals crew is heading to Tulare this week for the Battle of the Bell — Tulare Western at Tulare. Live coverage on CW59 starts a little earlier, at 6:30 p.m. FOX26 sports reporter Vanessa Romo has a preview.
TULARE, CA
Fresno State preparing for Wednesday's exhibition game in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno State men's basketball team continues to prepare for next week's exhibition opener. The Bulldogs will host Stanislaus State on Wednesday, Nov. 2nd at the Save Mart Center. Head coach Justin Hutson says his team is playing together and playing hard. "You're not looking...
FRESNO, CA
Man killed when truck crashes through railing and falls into Bear Creek in Merced

A man died Tuesday night after he crashed through the railing on Bear Crick bridge in Merced. The crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on G St. and Bear Creek Dr. Merced police say 25-year-old Joseph Vasquez was driving south on G street when his vehicle crossed over the Bear Creek bridge and his truck veered across the road, striking the east bridge railing.
MERCED, CA
Madera woman survives double lung transplant

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Madera woman who previously needed a lung transplant operation is now recovering. We previously reported on the 30-year-old who needed to have a double lung transplant after extreme complications from COVID-19. Brittany Romena was rushed to the hospital in January 2022 while suffering from...
MADERA, CA
Report shows California voters divided less than 2 weeks from election day

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) completed a statewide survey to see what Californians think about the state of our government less than two weeks before the midterm elections. Californians have received their mail-in ballots and many have already voted in the Nov. 8th...
FRESNO, CA

