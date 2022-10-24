Read full article on original website
Related
Volkswagen makes major change that will transform driving forever after fury from motorists
VOLKSWAGEN has announced it will return to physical buttons on its steering wheels after outcry over touch-sensitive controls that the manufacturer introduced in 2019. The German auto manufacturer’s interior design change directly responds to customer feedback requesting the transition. Volkswagen CEO of passenger cars, Thomas Schäfer, said in a...
Autoblog
VW will work with Mobileye on automated driving after Argo exit
BERLIN — Volkswagen plans to expand its cooperation with Intel's Mobileye to include its automated driving program after Wednesday's decision to no longer invest in self-driving startup Argo AI, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters on Thursday. Mobileye, which develops autonomous driving technologies, already cooperates with VW's...
Autoblog
Lotus Eletre electric SUV will rock close to 900 horsepower
Eight hundred and ninety-three. That's the announced horsepower of the Lotus Eletre, from the venerable British house of Lotus, and it's not attached to a difficult-to-climb-into sports car, but a “hyper” all-electric SUV. Other notable numbers: 726 pound-feet of torque, 0-to-62 mph in a hair under 3 seconds, and a top speed of 165 mph.
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2024 Maserati GranCabrio previewed in official photos
The new 2024 Maserati GranTurismo made its official debut in September 2022, so it stands to reason that the GranCabrio is right around the corner. It's not ready for its big debut yet, but "official spy shots" released by the company give us a decent idea of what to expect.
Autoblog
2023 Honda Accord photos preview its reveal next month
Check it out, everybody — here’s a halfway decent look at the next-gen 2023 Honda Accord. The few shots released today preview what we’ll see in full next month, as Honda plans to reveal the new Accord sometime in November. In these photos, we get a glimpse...
Autoblog
Acura Integras worked over by 3 popular tuners as SEMA custom builds
The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is a chance for aftermarket manufacturers and automakers to come together with potential customers and the media to show off their custom rides. Honda and Acura are no strangers to the event, as people have been bringing hotted-up models from both automakers to the show for years. This year, three builders are bringing their interpretations of Acura’s newest car, the 2023 Integra.
Autoblog
YouTuber built gas-generator Tesla to avoid plugging in on 1,800-mile road trip
One of the biggest reasons more people don't own electric cars is the charging. They're afraid of running out of juice and are concerned about the lack of charging locations in the U.S. as compared to gas stations. One YouTuber came up with an unconventional antidote to range anxiety in...
Autoblog
Rivian stops selling R1T's powered tonneau, Camp Kitchen
Rivian has taken two popular features for its R1T pickup out of rotation. The powered tonneau cover is being redesigned to address problems, the Camp Kitchen and Gear Tunnel Shuttle are being redesigned for unknown reasons. Starting with the tonneau cover, it's an aluminum panel that slides along the integrated bed rails. Owner complaints about the cover not opening completely and noisy or jerky operation prompted an investigation that found a flawed subcomponent. Rivian told owners it needed to rework the component in a way that "improves the tonneau cover's robustness against manufacturing build variations." The automaker doesn't know when the engineering job will be complete warning interested parties, "For foreseeable future, all R1Ts will be built with either a manual tonneau cover or no tonneau cover."
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz recalls over 124,000 Sprinter vans due to rollaway risk
Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall that applies to more than 124,000 examples of the Sprinter van built from the 2019 to the 2022 model years. The vehicles included in the campaign could roll away while parked due to a wear-related issue with the parking pawl's guide bushing. Assigned recall number...
Autoblog
GMC caught using Rivian R1T image for Sierra Denali EV Photoshop
The rise of electric start-ups have many legacy automakers checking their rear view mirrors as they scramble to join the EV party. Most wouldn't like to admit it publicly, but we know that at least some folks at General Motors are keeping an eye on Rivian. That's because a recent...
Good News Network
Penn State Battery Tech Breakthrough Paves Way for Mass Adoption of Affordable/Fast Charging Electric Cars
A breakthrough in electric vehicle fast charging battery design from Penn State has enabled a 10-minute charge time for a typical EV battery. The record-breaking combination of a shorter charge time and more energy required for longer travel range came from heating the battery to a Goldilocks Zone which has proven difficult for engineers thus far.
Autoblog
GMC Terrain headlight recall fix is a sticker
This GMC Terrain recall over a headlight issue has gone from fascinating to absurd. It started when GMC discovered the headlights on the 2010-2017 Terrain were out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). A pinpoint of low-beam light was being reflected off the high-beam reflector. This bounced a tiny sliver of bright light up into the trees and the sky beside the road, not into oncoming traffic. GMC did the right thing, reporting the noncompliance to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Because the sliver of light was coming from the low beams and was four times brighter than the maximum allowable low beam brightness, the NHTSA told GMC to recall 740,581 units of the SUV. GMC asked for an exemption, admitting the bright spot could cause glare while noting the errant beam didn't affect other road users. The automaker hadn't received any complaints, only a comment from one owner saying the lights put a bright spot in the trees on the other side of the road. The NHTSA denied the request. GMC began notifying owners in April that they'd need to come in for a fix once a fix had been developed. That's the fascinating part.
Autoblog
Dewalt's jump starter + air compressor combo is $40 off right now
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. It's always a good idea to carry a portable jump starter with you in case of a dead car battery. Most of the jump starters on the market will likely get the job done just fine, but few offer any significant value beyond restarting your battery. This option from popular power tool brand DeWalt, however, is more than just a jump starter. It delivers 1,400 peak amps to jump start cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, boats, RVs, ATVs and even tractors, but in addition to its jump-starting capabilities it's also a 120 PSI air compressor. On top of that, you can even use the device to charge electronic devices via USB too. It even includes a 1-year limited warranty. Normally the multi-tool costs $179.99, but thanks to this discount it's available for just $139.99 right now.
Autoblog
TRD launches an official Toyota Tundra lift kit
The Toyota Tundra is not a small truck, but if you want it to be even bigger, TRD has a solution for you. It's a suspension lift that adds 3 inches to the front, 2 to the rear, and 2.6 to the overall ground clearance. And as an added bonus, it's warrantied and doesn't affect the standard safety features.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Autoblog
2023 Ram Rebel, Range Rover and Civic vs. Integra | Autoblog Podcast #753
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor (Reviews + West Coast) James Riswick for a jam-packed episode. They start off talking SUVs and trucks. James spent some time off-roading the 2023 Ram Rebel and the brand new 2023 Land Rover Range Rover. From there, they pivot to a discussion of the new Honda CR-V. Next up is the all-electric Cadillac Lyriq, followed by a brief discussion of the merits and drawbacks of the Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring vs. the new Acura Integra. We have our favorites; do you? After that, they spend a listener's money; this week's is a repeat customer from 2017.
Autoblog
2008-2009 Kia Sportage crossovers recalled over fire risk
Kia has issued an urgent safety recall that applies to over 70,000 units of the Sportage built during the 2008 and 2009 model years. The crossovers included in the campaign can catch fire, and the South Korean firm is urging owners to park outdoors and away from buildings. Assigned recall...
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's super numbers: 1,200 lb-ft torque, 40,000-lb towing
Ford unveiled the redesigned 2023 Super Duty in September 2022, but it wasn't ready to talk about the truck's specifications. The numbers are out now, and they're impressive: The Super Duty can tow up to 40,000 pounds, and its turbodiesel engine boasts 1,200 pound-feet of torque. Buyers will have four...
Comments / 0