Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
WJCL
Celebrity Sighting: Natalie Portman, shooting movie nearby, spotted on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — One of Hollywood's biggest names was spotted this week on Tybee Island. On Wednesday, the Glazed and Confused pottery studio shared a photo of Natalie Portman from her visit to the shop. In a Facebook post, the pottery studio wrote, "Well, this was fun! She,...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kayli Carter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kayli Carter.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Animation Chair Chris Gallagher
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero spoke with Chris Gallagher. He has led the animation department at SCAD since 2017 and is a SCAD alumnus. Chris spent a decade working as a Technical Director. He’s worked on projects for Sony Pictures including, “I Am Legend”, “Spider-Man 3″, and...
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Experiences In Savannah Related To ‘Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil’
Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, a 1994 bestseller book by John Berendt and a big-screen movie directed by Clint Eastwood in 1997, has made Savannah a number-one travel destination. Whether you believe Jim Williams’ killing of his young lover, Danny Hansford, was murder or self-defense, the case made the book a best-seller and is still bringing visitors to Savannah. Strangely enough, Williams was a big force in the restoration of a decaying historic Savannah during his lifetime. Here are some places you can visit or tour related to Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Ron Howard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Legendary film maker Ron Howard chatted with WTOC’S Becky Sattero. He was honored with the lifetime achievement in Directing Award.
Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday. During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
wtoc.com
‘It’s a feeling of thankfulness:’ SCAD students discuss working in film
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There may not be a more important week for performing arts students at SCAD. “For a whole week I’m like a sponge and I’m absorbing all of this information about this business that I love,” Jocelyn Webb said. Getting to see the stars...
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
wtoc.com
Staying safe while having fun this Halloween weekend 🎃
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are countless events happening over the weekend for Halloween, but in Savannah you don’t have to go too far to get in the spooky spirit. This really is Savannah’s time to shine – we see those ghost tours going around the city on most weekends, but there might be a few more out this weekend.
wtoc.com
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
wtoc.com
Celebration of life events planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two celebration of life events are planned for former WTOC news director and friend, Scott Galloway. Scott passed away on Oct. 12 at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville,...
wtoc.com
Savannah Pride Festival returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, carnival games, costumes and a parade - The Savannah Pride Festival returns this weekend with three days of events and entertainment all celebrating inclusion. Lawrence Appenzeller is the director of the Savannah First City Pride Center and Dusty Church is the Board Chair for...
Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
wtoc.com
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, Oct. 27 and will run until Nov. 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
WSAV-TV
Meet the team behind one of Savannah’s finest real estate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is one of Savannah’s finest realty companies. Being a leading luxury real estate firm in Charleston, South Carolina, the company decided to merge with Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty expanding their services to the Savannah area and further along the East Coast.
wtoc.com
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
