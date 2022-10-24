ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children

Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook

How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. Man taken into custody after SWAT...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis

A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. Local shops seeing more customers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Westfield-Washington Schools looks to decrease referendum rate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Voters in Hamilton County will have a chance to reduce their tax rate while still supporting local schools this election cycle. Westfield-Washington Schools has a referendum question on the November ballot. The corporation said the referendum would let them maintain class sizes, academic programming, and extracurricular offerings while lowering its tax impact.
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Henry County will decide who will take two county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county sheriff and commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results...
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county clerk, auditor, recorder, and treasurer. You can follow along below for the...
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. following a pursuit that started in Lawrence. “This is hard on everyone. It’s...
LAWRENCE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

