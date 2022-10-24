Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
cbs4indy.com
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
cbs4indy.com
Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children
Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common respiratory illness, and pediatricians here in Indiana are saying they too are seeing a spike. https://cbs4indy.com/news/4-your-health/surge-in-cases-of-common-respiratory-virus-in-children/. Surge in cases of common respiratory virus in children. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting rising cases of a common...
cbs4indy.com
Here’s Indiana’s 2022 winter outlook
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question asked a lot this time of year. https://cbs4indy.com/weather/indiana-winter-outlook/. Man taken into custody after SWAT...
cbs4indy.com
New group fitness program for amputees launches in Indianapolis
A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. New group fitness program for amputees launches in …. A local physical therapist is working to making group fitness more accessible for amputees in Central Indiana. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/new-group-fitness-program-for-amputees-launches-in-indianapolis/. Local shops seeing more customers...
cbs4indy.com
cbs4indy.com
Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving order early as food inflation soars
We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. Local shops seeing more customers place Thanksgiving …. We are one month away from Thanksgiving, and inflation is gobbling up many budgets this year. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting. A man is dead after...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
cbs4indy.com
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he confessed to six armed robberies committed within a six-week span in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
cbs4indy.com
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
cbs4indy.com
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders...
cbs4indy.com
Westfield-Washington Schools looks to decrease referendum rate
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Voters in Hamilton County will have a chance to reduce their tax rate while still supporting local schools this election cycle. Westfield-Washington Schools has a referendum question on the November ballot. The corporation said the referendum would let them maintain class sizes, academic programming, and extracurricular offerings while lowering its tax impact.
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were...
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Henry County will decide who will take two county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county sheriff and commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo father arrested for battery, neglect after infant treated for skull fractures
KOKOMO, Ind. — The father of an infant found with severe injuries was arrested for battery and neglect, Kokomo police announced. Police were first notified by hospital staff at Howard Regional Hospital on October 11. The hospital was preparing to fly a 1-month-old child with multiple skull fractures to...
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the county clerk, auditor, recorder, and treasurer. You can follow along below for the...
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. following a pursuit that started in Lawrence. “This is hard on everyone. It’s...
cbs4indy.com
Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
cbs4indy.com
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted...
