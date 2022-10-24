Apple TV Plus ups price 40% in first ever fee increase

A price increase is coming to Apple TV Plus for the first time since it launched in November 2019. Costing $4.99 per month since its launch, Apple TV Plus, effective immediately, increases to $6.99 per month for all new subscribers; the $2 increase (which is a 40% increase) will be reflected in current Apple TV Plus subscribers’ next billing statement (you should receive a 30-day notice). 9to5Mac was the first to report the price hike.

9to5Mac added that Apple TV Plus subscribers outside of the US should expect to see proportional price increases immediately.

So, watching Ted Lasso , Severance , Foundation , The Morning Show and more TV shows, documentaries and movies, including the Best Picture-winning CODA , is going to be a bit more expensive. An Apple spokesperson commented on that in a statement:

"We introduced Apple TV Plus at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV Plus is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers."

Even with the $2 monthly price increase (an annual subscription now costs $69, rather than $49.99), Apple TV Plus still ranks among the cheaper streaming options, particularly when you consider that it does not have any ads. Peacock and Paramount Plus do have cheaper versions at $4.99 per month, but at that cost, they include ads, while ad-free versions cost $9.99. Plus, an Apple TV Plus free trial is still available. You can still also get three months of Apple TV Plus for free if you buy a new Apple device.

In addition to Apple TV Plus, Apple TV Music’s price has increased from $9.99 per month to $10.99 per month for individuals ($14.99 per month to $16.99 per month for families), while Apple One, which bundles Apple TV Plus with five other Apple services, is increasing its price from $14.95 per month for individuals to $16.95, $19.95 to $22.95 for families.

Many streaming services have been changing their pricing in recent weeks. Hulu upped its prices ad-supported and ad-free tiers by $1 and $2 respectively, while Netflix and Disney Plus are launching ad-supported tiers soon, which in Disney’s case also means an increase to its current base subscription.