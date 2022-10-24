Read full article on original website
WSFA
Overturned vehicle causes early delays on I-85/I-65 interchange Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overturned vehicle on the interchange from Interstate 85 southbound to Interstate 65 southbound caused delays Friday morning. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 2 a.m. The crash blocked the right shoulder and right lane. Cameras provided by ALDOT showed crews...
wvasfm.org
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the...
alabamanews.net
$25 Million Grant to Provide More High-Speed Internet to Lowndes County
Hayneville Telephone, Inc. is getting a $25 million federal grant to expand high-speed internet service to more parts of Lowndes County. The grant is coming from the USDA Reconnect/Rural Development Broadband Program. The telephone company says it plans to connect 4,646 residents in the county, using about 279 miles of...
lowndessignal.com
Pioneer Electric’s Operation Round Up funds local fire department grants
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. recently announced the award of $500 grants to 27 volunteer fire departments serving Butler, Dallas, Lowndes, and Wilcox counties, all thanks to the donations of cooperative members through the utility’s Operation Round Up Charitable Foundation. Three Lowndes County departments received grants — Calhoun VFD, Collirene...
selmasun.com
North Perry Fire Department to host Fall Festival
The North Perry Fire Department will host a Fall Festival on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, duck pond, cake walk, bingo, drink toss and other activities. There will also be a drawing for a Yeti bundle, which is $5 for a single ticket at $20 for five tickets.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
selmasun.com
Selma University to hold open house, HBCU proclamation
Selma University will hold an open house event tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of HBCU month. Featured will be a cookout, as well as prizes and giveaways. An HBCU proclamation will be read at 12 p.m. Selma University is located at 1501 Boynton Street in Selma.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents
The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville. Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to...
alabamanews.net
Dedication Ceremony Set for Demopolis City Landing
State and local leaders are ready to dedicate the new Demopolis City Landing after a $3 million investment. As Alabama News Network has reported, the city wants to host more boating and fishing tournaments on the Tombigbee and Black Warrior rivers. “Well, we’ve been able to host some 80 to...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
West Alabama residents prepared for storms
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
alabamanews.net
Selma High School Switches to Remote Learning Due to COVID, Flu
Students at Selma High School will be taking classes from home because both students and staff have flu-like symptoms or have tested positive for COVID. Selma School Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd has transitioned all activities to remote learning until Monday, October 31. “You can never be too safe. With flu season...
selmasun.com
Man killed in Selma on Monday night, suspect arrested
A suspect has been jailed after a man was shot and killed on Gaines Avenue on Monday night. According to a report from AL.com the victim has been identified as Qwadevine Dewayne Walker, 23. He was shot multiple times at the 300 block of Gaines Avenue in Selma at around...
alabamanews.net
Race for State House District 74 in Montgomery Heats Up
We are two weeks away from Election Day , and Alabama News Network is previewing the race for House District 74. The race for District 74 Representative is one that many in Montgomery will be watching closely. Republican Incumbent Charlotte Meadows is facing Democratic challenger Phillip Ensler. District 74 covers...
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
selmasun.com
USDA to announce $7.3 Million in rural healthcare
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon will hold a press conference on Nov. 1 to announce $7.3 million to go to healthcare in rural areas. "These investments highlight the agency's efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as...
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Police Identify Woman Shot and Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. Police say they and fire medics were called to the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street at around 7:40 last night, near Mulberry Street. That’s where they found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. She...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
