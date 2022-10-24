Read full article on original website
Related
Yale Daily News
New website aims to help FGLI students chart academic journey
A new student-driven initiative called Pathfinder aims to change the way first-generation, low-income Yalies chart their academic and social journeys at the University. An online roadmap of important deadlines, Pathfinder helps students curate personalized schedules that reflect their unique timelines and interests. Along with Summer Bulldogs, an internship matching program, Pathfinder is a relatively recent branch of 1stGen Yale, a network of diverse Yale alumni that supports underserved student communities at Yale.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
HBCU Alumnus Hired as Big 12 Conference Chief Diversity Officer
The Big 12 conference hired an HBCU graduate to serve as the conference's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.
CNBC
Stanford University economics professor says hybrid work is here to stay
Even if the shift to hybrid work falls slightly in the near term, it's here to stay, says Stanford University economics professor Nicholas Bloom. Speaking at CNBC's "Work Summit," Bloom said technological advances are supporting the ability to work anywhere. Software and hardware companies are "massively investing" in research and...
Comments / 0