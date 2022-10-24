A new student-driven initiative called Pathfinder aims to change the way first-generation, low-income Yalies chart their academic and social journeys at the University. An online roadmap of important deadlines, Pathfinder helps students curate personalized schedules that reflect their unique timelines and interests. Along with Summer Bulldogs, an internship matching program, Pathfinder is a relatively recent branch of 1stGen Yale, a network of diverse Yale alumni that supports underserved student communities at Yale.

