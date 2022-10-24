Read full article on original website
Related
ExxonMobil, Chevron rake in record Q3 profits following oil price surge
ExxonMobil reported $19.7 billion in net income and $112.07 billion in quarterly revenue, while Chevron reported $11.23 billion in profit and $66.64 billion in revenue during the quarter.
"I Urge You Not To Raise Kids In A Colorblind Household": Parents And Kids Who Grew Up In Multi-Racial Households Are Getting Candid About Their Experiences
"My problem was never that I didn't know how I saw my identity — but more so how others saw it."
Comments / 0