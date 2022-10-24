One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach

Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G.

"Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White told City News Service.

Arriving officers found the victim with a stab wound on his upper body that was not believed to be life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the male adult victim and a male adult suspect were engaged in a dispute, which resulted in the stabbing," police said in a statement.

At the scene, officers said they located a male adult suspect, identified as 48-year-old Anali Nanto, of Indonesia. Nanto was booked on suspicion of "assault with a deadly weapon -- not firearm," and bail was set at $30,000.