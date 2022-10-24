ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

One Man Wounded, One Man Arrested In Stabbing At The Port Of Long Beach

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkqZP_0ikuENnA00
Photo: Getty Images

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man was wounded Monday morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G.

"Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White told City News Service.

Arriving officers found the victim with a stab wound on his upper body that was not believed to be life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the male adult victim and a male adult suspect were engaged in a dispute, which resulted in the stabbing," police said in a statement.

At the scene, officers said they located a male adult suspect, identified as 48-year-old Anali Nanto, of Indonesia. Nanto was booked on suspicion of "assault with a deadly weapon -- not firearm," and bail was set at $30,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Serial theft in custody after hitting Long Beach businesses with ATM scheme

A man who has robbed several Long Beach businesses with a credit card scheme is behind bars Thursday after he did serious damage to business owner's finances. Soviya Phuiwandee, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was taken into custody after stealing point of entry sale terminals from local businesses. He would then use the machine to authorize refunds for himself to pocket, according to the Long Beach Police Department. After arresting him, Long Beach PD investigators seized all of the credit card machines, which critically impacted business owners like Gregg Anderson. Anderson is one of 10 Long Beach business owners that were hit...
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bicyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run on Magnolia Street [Westminster, CA]

Cyclist Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run Crash on Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park. The accident occurred around 7:38 p.m., along Hazard Avenue near Westminster Park. According to Westminster Police, a man was riding his bicycle in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the collision left the male cyclist with serious injuries.
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy