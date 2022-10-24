Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix
Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac
Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules
As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac
Apple temporarily halts showing ads for gambling apps on App Store product pages following developer complaints
This week, Apple rolled out new ad placements in the App Store for the Today tab and at the bottom of product pages of other apps. App Store ads are always a controversial (and widely disliked) subject, but this latest expansion was particularly grating to the developer community. Developers were...
9to5Mac
USB-C iPhone: Greg Joswiak confirms that Apple will be forced to comply with new EU regulation
The EU recently formalized new legislation that will require most personal electronics to switch to USB-C for charging a data transfer. Now, for the first time, Apple has confirmed that it will have to comply with this new regulation, despite the fact that the company still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations.
9to5Mac
Google and Microsoft take 20x more damage than Apple as big tech sees $3 trillion in losses
It’s been a challenging year on a number of levels and major tech hasn’t been immune. Over the last twelve months, more than $3 trillion in value has been shed by the top seven US tech companies. While all have lost billions, Google’s Alphabet and Microsoft have taken the most damage with 20x the losses that Apple has seen.
9to5Mac
Swift Playgrounds updated with improved interface for iPad and machine learning lessons
Following the release of iPadOS 16.1 earlier this week, Apple has now introduced a new version of Swift Playgrounds. The update enhances the app’s interface on the iPad with a customizable toolbar and new menus, along with new machine learning lessons. According to the Swift Playgrounds 4.2 release notes,...
Doctor is ‘not a crazy Apple person’ and recommends lifesaving Apple Watch to every patient
The Apple Watch is being credited with saving the life of a doctor who fell from the side of his house while power washing. Recounting his story to NBC Chicago, Dr. Thomas Ficho not only credits the Apple Watch Series 5 with saving his life, but he also explains why he tells all of his patients they need to wear an Apple Watch…
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 5G download speeds zoom up to 130% faster than iPhone 13 in Ookla study
In the month since the iPhone 14 lineup has been in the wild, we’ve seen two reports that measured the average 5G download speeds between 38 and 50% faster than the last generation devices. Now a new study from Ookla corroborates those results showing an improvement of 40% and beyond for cellular performance on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US. But one country saw a massive 130% increase in 5G median speed for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
Apple VP Greg Joswiak says ‘metaverse’ is a word he will never use
Apple has reportedly been working on its own virtual universe as the company also has plans to introduce a new mixed reality headset. And, following a statement from Mark Zuckerberg saying that the metaverse should be “open” as a criticism of Apple, the company’s VP of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said during an interview with WSJ that he will never use the word “metaverse.”
9to5Mac
Apple Security Research launches with website, blog, applications open for Research Device Program
Along with announcing its new Lockdown Mode feature this past summer, the company mentioned an upgraded bounty program, a donation to fund ethical security research, and more. Now Apple Security Research has officially launched with a dedicated website, blog, details on the bounty changes, applications open for the Research Device Programs, and more.
9to5Mac
Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad
Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16.2 beta adds Freeform collaboration app, Stage Manager external display support
Apple released the first beta of iPadOS 16.2 to developers today and the update includes a couple of notable additions. The Freeform collaboration app first announced at WWDC in June is now included in iPadOS 16.2. Meanwhile, Stage Manager is also once again supported with external displays. Here’s how Apple...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience
One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.
Apple debuts redesigned iCloud web interface for beta users with customizable tiles, more
Apple has launched a new iCloud interface on the web for beta users. This new design is far more modern and customizable, with a tile-based interface that shows information from Apple’s various iCloud apps and services. This includes Mail, Reminders, Photos, and more. This new iCloud design launched today....
9to5Mac
iPhone 15 Pro may replace clicky volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons
Apple could be planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max next year with solid-state buttons. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared this detail, comparing it to when the iPhone 7 replaced the clickable Home button with a solid-state Home button.
9to5Mac
Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says
Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals
Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
9to5Mac
16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers
A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …
