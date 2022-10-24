ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9to5Mac

‘SiriSpy’ iOS bug allowed apps to eavesdrop on your Siri conversations before fix

Apple released iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura to the public this week. In addition to headlining new features and changes, there are also essential security fixes as well. One of the most notable fixes is for a bug that allowed applications to eavesdrop on your conversations with Siri. Here are the full details…
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: October 25, 2022 – Apple’s ‘Freeform’ app, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Addigy: The ONLY real-time Apple device management platform...
9to5Mac

Spotify audiobooks app update rejected by Apple three times over in-app purchase rules

As described in a new update to its Time to Play Fair website, Spotify has faced the ire of App Review over its attempt to launch an audiobooks store inside the Spotify app on iPhone. The app was rejected three times by App Review due to violations of Apple’s In-App Purchase rules, before finally being approved on Tuesday. The eventually-approved app experience entails a nine step process, far more complicated than Spotify ideally wanted to offer, to comply with App Store rules.
9to5Mac

USB-C iPhone: Greg Joswiak confirms that Apple will be forced to comply with new EU regulation

The EU recently formalized new legislation that will require most personal electronics to switch to USB-C for charging a data transfer. Now, for the first time, Apple has confirmed that it will have to comply with this new regulation, despite the fact that the company still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 5G download speeds zoom up to 130% faster than iPhone 13 in Ookla study

In the month since the iPhone 14 lineup has been in the wild, we’ve seen two reports that measured the average 5G download speeds between 38 and 50% faster than the last generation devices. Now a new study from Ookla corroborates those results showing an improvement of 40% and beyond for cellular performance on iPhone 14 and 14 Pro in the US. But one country saw a massive 130% increase in 5G median speed for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
9to5Mac

Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases

Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
9to5Mac

Apple VP Greg Joswiak says ‘metaverse’ is a word he will never use

Apple has reportedly been working on its own virtual universe as the company also has plans to introduce a new mixed reality headset. And, following a statement from Mark Zuckerberg saying that the metaverse should be “open” as a criticism of Apple, the company’s VP of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said during an interview with WSJ that he will never use the word “metaverse.”
9to5Mac

Duolingo Math now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad

Back in August, Duolingo officially announced its new Math app following a teaser in 2021. Now Duolingo Math is finally available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad users – and as the name suggests, the app aims to help people (especially children) learn and improve their math skills.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.2 beta introduces new architecture to the Home app for a more reliable experience

One of the main highlights of iOS 16 is the redesigned Home app, which is part of the Apple’s efforts to push HomeKit and the new Matter standard for smart home devices. Now with iOS 16.2 beta, the company is finally introducing the promised new architecture to the Home app, which is expected to make the experience more reliable for users.
9to5Mac

iPhone 15 Pro may replace clicky volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons

Apple could be planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max next year with solid-state buttons. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared this detail, comparing it to when the iPhone 7 replaced the clickable Home button with a solid-state Home button.
9to5Mac

Apple planning to release 16-inch iPad in Q4 2023, new report says

Apple is once again said to be working on a larger iPad, this time according to a new report from The Information. According to the report, which cites a “person familiar with the project,” the new iPad could be released as soon as next year with a 16-inch display. “The device would further blur the line between the iPad and MacBook,” the report says.
9to5Mac

Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals

Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
9to5Mac

16-inch iPad would be wonderful, but likely far too expensive for consumers

A report yesterday suggested that Apple has a 16-inch iPad in the works, which could be released late next year. It follows an earlier report of a 14-inch one. Talk of larger iPads dates back several years, with 9to5Mac readers long expressing an interest in a model larger than the current 12.9-inch maximum …

