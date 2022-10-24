Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for molesting child

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from a Target in Fort Myers. The woman pictured went into the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive on Friday, October 21, around 7 p.m. She gathered the Lego sets and placed them into empty Target plastic bags she brought into the store with her, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO