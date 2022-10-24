Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for molesting child

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inmate arrested for Fort Myers double homicide in former cold case
The Lee County State Attorney's Office announced that Michael A. Parks has been charged with a double homicide that happened on September 14, 2011.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres man accused of robbing man he offered work to in Fort Myers
A 39-year-old Lehigh Acres man has been arrested for violently attacking and robbing a man he offered work to, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. George Moorman, who is also a sex offender, is accused of picking up an older Hispanic male in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on Palm Beach Boulevard after he offered to pay him $150 for three hours of work.
NBC 2
Deputies investigating robbery at IHOP in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County deputies are investigating a robbery at IHOP on North Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers. The entire restaurant parking lot, located at 13061 N Cleveland Avenue, is currently roped off with crime scene tape. Our NBC2 crew on scene saw a Mercedes...
Naples man accused of robbing convenience store then striking deputy
Deputies say a suspect who robbed a convenience store Thursday morning threw money out the window of his stolen getaway car as he fled deputies.
WINKNEWS.com
State corrections officer arrested, accused of accepting money for contraband
The Office of Inspector General for the Florida Department of Corrections says a Florida corrections officer accepted money from an inmate in exchange for contraband. According to a probable cause affidavit from the Office of Inspector General, Matthew Cross, 34, a corrections officer at Charlotte Correctional Institution, was involved in a conspiracy to bring contraband into the corrections center in exchange for money.
21-year-old motorcyclist killed in Lehigh Acres crash
Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Lehigh Acres today
FMPD asking for help identifying a burglary suspect
Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect from a burglary in March of this year.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman dies after rear-ending tractor-trailer on I-75 in Lee County
A woman died Friday morning after rear-ending a tractor-trailer late Thursday night on southbound I-75 in Lee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Orlando was driving a car south in the center lane of I-75, approaching Alico Road around 11:45 p.m., behind a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old man from Miami. The woman’s car rear-ended the trailer, rotated and came to rest on the right paved shoulder of the roadway.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police looking for hit-and-run driver
The Fort Myers Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run on a pedestrian Saturday. Police say the crash happened at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday at 3660 Fowler Street. They say the vehicle involved fled before police arrived. They did not release a description of the vehicle involved.
NBC 2
Authorities investigating homicide in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a domestic homicide in Englewood. Authorities responded to the scene on Eleventh Street early Friday morning. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Count on NBC2 to update you with more information...
WINKNEWS.com
2 convicted felons arrested after curfew in East Naples
Two convicted felons were arrested early Tuesday morning after deputies say they were seen wandering a part of East Naples hard-hit by Hurricane Ian after curfew. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, George Stidham, 50, and James Darrel Markley, 39, are documented gang members and registered convicted felons in Collier County. Their criminal histories include violent crimes, theft and narcotic activity, according to arrest reports.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto Couple Charged with Grand Theft and Possession Of Narcotics
Earlier this week, a DeSoto County resident had numerous items stolen from their property, to include a trailer. The stolen items totaled a value between approximately $6,000 – $8,000. Yesterday, Mike Robertson fled DCSO Narcotics Unit, Sgt. Proudfit, but was apprehended and found to be in possession of over...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL parents upset at being charged for service by closed daycare center
Multiple Southwest Florida parents contacted WINK News about being charged by Wellington Academy, a daycare company with locations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, for the period during which the centers were closed due to Hurricane Ian. Tawna Krug, director of Wellington Academy, confirmed that the owner charged parents for...
NBC 2
Woman wanted in Fort Myers Lego heist
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from a Target in Fort Myers. The woman pictured went into the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive on Friday, October 21, around 7 p.m. She gathered the Lego sets and placed them into empty Target plastic bags she brought into the store with her, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office: Political argument turns deadly
Deputies say the 36-year-old Donald Jamesbrown Henry and the victim were arguing about Donald Trump at Henry’s home on Southwest Shores Avenue.
WATCH: Alligator Bites Florida Man Trying To Remove It From Neighbor's Home
Neighbors said the angry alligator latched onto the inexperienced man's arm.
WESH
Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But in areas his harder than...
‘A constant reminder of what we lost:’ North Port still working to remove debris as residents try to move forward
Nearly one month after Hurricane Ian, the recovery feels slow for some North Port residents even as the city is working to pick up debris as fast as possible.
NBC2 Fort Myers
