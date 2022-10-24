Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Style 90 Second Spotlight 10.28.2022
Clermont Police Department (FL) COPPS unit wins award. City of Clermont Government to hold Career Fair. Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire kicks off Nov. 4-6 and 12-13. Author visits as part of Beacon College series. Lake and Sumter Style Magazine showcases their guide to area lakes and fish camps.
Two Little Dogs In Tampa Saved From Life Of Suffering
TAMPA, Fla. – Two little dogs soaked and matted in urine and feces have been rescued by Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Services and Pet Resource Center. In a Petition for Enjoinment filed on October 24 in the Hillsborough County courts, Bernard Williams of Tampa
twicetoldtale.org
“Adopt Don’t Shop” Becomes the Law
On June 21, Orange County officials voted to ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits. This occurred after increasing pressure from animal rights groups such as Best Friends and other Florida cities that have already passed the ordinance, such as Casselberry and Miami. In a worldwide attempt to end commercial breeders, or, “Puppy mills,” who use sub-standard breeding techniques similar to chicken farms, local governments have begun to cut the product line at the consumer. For consumers, this means that they can either buy a dog from a backyard breeder or their local shelter, which cities and animal rights groups are endorsing.
Villages Daily Sun
Thrill The Villages rises again
When August rolls around, something begins to stir beneath the ground. A group of zombies led by Bonnie Stein emerges from its resting place, ready to dust off the dirt and practice a particular dance set to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”. Thrill The Villages is a part of Thrill...
fox13news.com
Renovations on Monkey Island underway to upgrade primates' sandy home on Homosassa River
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - If you've visited the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort recently, you may have noticed three primate residents weren't on their tiny island a few yards away. That's because some much-needed upgrades have begun, and Ralph, Emily, and Ebony had to head out to a temporary home. The three...
Food for thought: Last day to register for Second Harvest Food Bank tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday is the deadline to register to get a behind-the-scenes look at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. The food bank is offering “Food for Thought” tours to give community members an in-person look at the facilities that help feed Central Floridians in need every day.
Bojangles to Open Clermont Location
Specializing in southern-style fried chicken dishes, Bojangles serves items such as chicken sandwiches, chicken biscuits and salads.
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida Spring
Florida is full of surprises and if there's one thing we have learned is that just when you think you have seen it all, there's something else that takes the cake. One of these local "Easter eggs" that takes many tourists and locals by surprise is the nation's oldest living hippo at Homosassa Springs Wildlife Park.
Snowcat Ridge snow park now selling tickets for November
Florida's first and only snow park, Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, is now selling tickets for November.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
9/11 Spartan Sword and FDNY Axe on display at Vet Fest this weekend
Vet Fest of Lake County returns this weekend with some new surprises, including a change of venue. Formerly held in Eustis, the annual Vet Fest Gala will be held at the Venetian Center in Leesburg on Friday night and the main festival will move to Gator Harley-Davidson on Saturday. The...
fox35orlando.com
Two bears spotted strolling up to front door of Florida home
APOPKA, Fla. - Two bears found themselves strolling through a Central Florida neighborhood — and were caught red-handed. The first bear can be seen on video camera footage walking up to the front door of an Apopka home. The second bear which appears to be hidden in the corner...
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
villages-news.com
Alleged attacker arrested at town square after 911 call from ‘screaming’ woman
An alleged attacker was arrested at a town square in The Villages after a 911 call from a “screaming” woman. Officers were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Saturday to 1100 Main St. outside the offices of The Villages Daily Sun where they detained 48-year-old Clarence Darnell Kitchen of Ocala and spoke with a woman who said she had been attacked by him, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
titusville.com
Don't Forget - Time to Reset
Don’t forget to reset your irrigation controller on November 6, when we return to Eastern Standard Time. Fall and winter not only means we need to turn back our clocks, but also that we need to turn back our irrigation. During Eastern Standard Time (November 6 through March 12),...
30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together
Your romance is hot enough as it is! And while being outside together is proven to be a great way to bond with your partner, it can be exhausting spending time in the Florida sun. Don't let the heat stop... The post 30 Fun Outdoor Activities for Adults to Enjoy Together appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
wogx.com
Sweet tooth? Sneak peek inside Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop
So who did Charlie take to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory? Of course -- Grandpa Joe! And now Grandpa Joe is sprinkling his own sunrises with dew at a new candy shop in downtown Ocala.
wild941.com
Guess Which Florida City Is Getting Snow In November?
We definitely don’t get much snow in Florida, but guess which city will be getting it in November?. Snowcat Ridge in Dade City is Florida’s first and only snow park and tickets are on sale for November 11th! General admission tickets start at $29.95 and include a 2-hour snow tubing session on the Snowy Slopes and access all day to the Crystal Ribbon, Arctic Igloo and Alpine Village. This family friendly park allows families to play in the snow at the Arctic Igloo and there’s a bunny hill in there too for the little ones. In the Alpine Village, there’s a variety of food options from , tacos pizza and desserts. You can do some shopping in the Alpine Village and even ice skate at the Crystal Ribbon rink. If you don’t have your own skates, they’re available to rent. You can also book a private igloo for up to 20 guests that includes a private firepit, perfect for roasting s’mores.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
Comments / 0