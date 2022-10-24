SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Downtown Savannah officially opened its doors to its 6 East State location on Wednesday. The church hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of this ministry site right across the street from the church. At the ceremony, they shared the history of the building and its newfound purpose and enjoyed food and drinks after.

