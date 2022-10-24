ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

CAT extending one free route amidst changes in operations

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Despite temporary changes in bus routes due to a continued staffing shortage, Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is extending one of its free routes. Residents who use CAT will notice a few changes in the next few days, including the extension of its free downtown shuttle known as the DOT.
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham Area Transit approves raises for drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit announced they are increasing the hourly wage for their drivers. Fixed route drivers will now earn $20 an hour, while paratransit operators will receive $15. The executive director of CAT, Faye DiMassimo, said they wanted to show their drivers they appreciate them...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah; here's what to expect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The South Georgia State Fair kicked off Thursday night, and fair organizers said they’re excited for the event's 73rd year. The fair is organized and presented by the Exchange Club of Savannah and will run through Nov. 6. It will include rides, games, fair foods, entertainment and more.
SAVANNAH, GA
SCCPSS staff member reassigned after involvement in student altercation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is investigating a student altercation that resulted in a staff member being "administratively reassigned." According to a statement from SCCPSS, staff members became involved in the altercation while trying to diffuse a fight between four female students.
SAVANNAH, GA
Mental health clinic opens for military families in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — A new mental health clinic geared toward serving members of the military and their families has opened its doors in Hinesville. Belinda Sharp serves as the clinic director at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Aspire Health Partners. She said they opened the facility to ensure service members have access to quality mental healthcare.
HINESVILLE, GA
Cremains of over 500 Chatham County residents laid to rest

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — County and city leaders gathered with clergy members on Wednesday to honor the lives of over 500 people who died in Chatham County and whose cremated remains were never claimed. David Campbell, the county coroner, knew that something needed to be done about the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Chatham County residents voice concerns on TSPLOST referendum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST is on the ballot for voters to decide this election season. Local officials have said that, if passed, TSPLOST would fund transportation projects and infrastructure improvements throughout Chatham County. Some Chatham County residents, though,...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Broughton Street construction to end by the holiday season: Mayor Johnson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said businesses on Broughton Street can look forward to a holiday season free of construction tape and road closures. In August, city officials said the project would likely be done by the end of October. On Wednesday, the Mayor said he expects the Broughton Street construction project should be complete by mid-November.
SAVANNAH, GA
Possible changes to alcoholic take-out drinks, licensing & serving alcohol in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah City Council members met Thursday for a workshop to talk about the city’s alcohol ordinances. The proposed ordinance changes include take-out drinks, changes to bringing outside drinks into restaurants, as well as and rules and regulations for bars and restaurants when it comes to tastings, licensing and serving alcohol.
SAVANNAH, GA
Bryan County comes to agreement on LOST revenue distribution

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — While over 150 counties in Georgia are negotiating with their cities and municipalities, Bryan County has come to an agreement on how they are splitting Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) revenue. Bryan County Chairman Carter Infinger said funds from the 1% sales tax could...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Savannah church opens new ministry site downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Downtown Savannah officially opened its doors to its 6 East State location on Wednesday. The church hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of this ministry site right across the street from the church. At the ceremony, they shared the history of the building and its newfound purpose and enjoyed food and drinks after.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah police fire officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee in June

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah police officer who shot and killed Saudi Lee on June 24 was terminated on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to a representative with SPD. The officer, Ernest Ferguson, was terminated for "an incident unrelated to the officer-involved shooting investigation," a statement from SPD spokesperson Bianca Johnson read.
SAVANNAH, GA
Hardeeville Fire Dept. responds to multi-vehicle fire in parking lot

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — The Hardeeville Fire Department responded to a passenger vehicle fire that engulfed multiple cars earlier Wednesday afternoon. Units first reported two vehicles with heavy fire, and then the incident was upgraded to a structural response. Officials said the fire was quickly contained, and the scene...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Jasper County man arrested for fatal shooting of juvenile

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 28-year-old man for the shooting death of a juvenile on Oct. 16 in Jasper County. Kylen Xavier Pinckney, 28, was arrested in Bamberg, South Carolina, and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony and breaking into a motor vehicle.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Hilton Head Island leaders present workforce housing draft plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders came together on Tuesday to continue the conversation surrounding workforce housing development. At the town’s September mid-year workshop, Town Council members raised concerns about a lack of community involvement in the development of a workforce housing plan. Tuesday's...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

