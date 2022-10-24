Read full article on original website
Related
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
38 Then & Now Pictures Of Famous Celeb Children From Li'l Babies To Grown Humans
These kids have the best TBTs.
purewow.com
There’s a Valid Reason Why King Charles III Is Selling the Queen’s Beloved Racehorses
There are countless news reports detailing what King Charles III plans to do with Queen Elizabeth’s belongings and pets. But you should know there’s a totally valid reason why he’s getting rid of some of her racehorses. This week, the royal family announced that King Charles will...
purewow.com
‘Virgin River’ Stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson Face Off in the Tortilla Challenge—But Who Won?
On the small screen, Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson play two people deeply in love as part of the Netflix drama series, Virgin River. And it seems the actors have developed a sweet friendship in real life. (We just love all their goofy videos on social media.) Most recently, the...
purewow.com
How Worried Should the Royal Family Be About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?￼
War of the Waleses? More like war on The Crown. Ever since it was confirmed that season 5 of the hit Netflix series will stream beginning November 9, the royal floodgates have opened with everyone from the former U.K. Prime Minister Sir John Major to Dame Judi Dench sounding off on all the reasons the show needs a fictional disclaimer (which it just added to the trailer), a delayed air date and more.
purewow.com
Taylor Swift Might’ve Revealed Name of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s 4th Baby in ‘Midnights’ Track
We weren't paying close enough attention when we first listened to Taylor Swift's new album, Midnights, because we almost missed this key moment where she might've revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds's fourth child. On the fifth track of the album, titled “You're on Your Own, Kid,”...
NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date
Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour holiday special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the...
purewow.com
What Is Sarah Ferguson’s Net Worth? We Have Answers
Although Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson is best known for her connection to the British royal family, the duchess has carved her own path and has established a successful career since her split from Prince Andrew, Duke of York. For one, the triple-threat has tried her hand at producing, landed...
Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two
She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.
17 Seriously Hysterical Neighbors Who Won Halloween With Their Front Yard Decorations Alone
Some houses go for spooky. They went for the comedy.
purewow.com
Everything We Know About Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ Season 3
Do you know it’s been almost three years since Dead to Me season two premiered on Netflix? (Yup, it’s been that long.) We’re here to tell you that the popular series is *finally* returning to the streaming service. Only, this will be the show’s third and final season (womp womp). So, what should fans expect from the new installment?
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
purewow.com
Christmas Has Come Early This Year: Mariah Carey Makes Major Announcement
It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year for the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, because she has officially announced the dates for her upcoming holiday shows. On Instagram, the 52-year-old singer shared the promo for her live holiday concert, featuring the dates and locations for the upcoming Christmas shows set to take place (you guessed it) this coming December.
purewow.com
This Is Not a Drill: Prince Harry’s Memoir Finally Has a Release Date, Cover and Title
After some delays and pushback, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir *finally* has a release date and title. And that’s not even the best part. Royal admirers have the chance to see the exclusive book cover as well. The Duke of Sussex is publishing a new memoir, titled Spare,...
purewow.com
We Recreated Meghan Markle’s Cozy Cocktail and ‘It Tastes Like a Cinnamon Sugar Cookie’
Fellow Royal Lovers: What if we told you Meghan Markle had a delicious, cozy cocktail recipe and we could show you how to make it?. Remember the personal lifestyle blog she used to have back in the day? Well, if your memory is a little foggy, we’ll give you a quick refresher. Before Markle became a royal duchess, she used to run a blog online called The Tig, where she would give helpful tips and advice when it came to beauty, health and so much more. This also included a very specific cocktail recipe.
Comments / 0