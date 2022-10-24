ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msudenver.edu

Young voters press Polis, Ganahl on water, mental health crises

A panel of young voters pressed Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates this month on how they intend to address water, mental health, addiction and housing crises facing the state. Republican Heidi Ganahl, a regent at the University of Colorado Boulder, and incumbent Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, appeared separately in The...
COLORADO STATE
msudenver.edu

October Cabinet meeting covers DACA, Homecoming

Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson, Ph.D., kicked off the October meeting of the President’s Cabinet with highlights from the recent Board of Trustees retreat, which focused on the formation of the Office of Academic Transformation and Innovation. This new office and effort, led by Academic Affairs, will position MSU Denver to move smartly and quickly.
msudenver.edu

Sales steps into the future

Don’t believe everything you see in the movies. For years, films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Boiler Room” have painted sales as a garish profession filled with manipulative hacks and snake-oil merchants. But April Schofield, director of Metropolitan State University of Denver’s...
DENVER, CO
msudenver.edu

James Mejía joins MSU Denver

Metropolitan State University of Denver welcomes James Mejía as its new chief strategy officer. In his new role, Mejía will oversee the coordinated implementation of the University’s strategic plan and support University leadership in assessing programs, partnerships and projects by guiding strategic, inclusive and data-informed decision-making processes.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police

Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE

