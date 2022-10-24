Read full article on original website
Related
msudenver.edu
Young voters press Polis, Ganahl on water, mental health crises
A panel of young voters pressed Colorado’s gubernatorial candidates this month on how they intend to address water, mental health, addiction and housing crises facing the state. Republican Heidi Ganahl, a regent at the University of Colorado Boulder, and incumbent Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, appeared separately in The...
msudenver.edu
October Cabinet meeting covers DACA, Homecoming
Metropolitan State University of Denver President Janine Davidson, Ph.D., kicked off the October meeting of the President’s Cabinet with highlights from the recent Board of Trustees retreat, which focused on the formation of the Office of Academic Transformation and Innovation. This new office and effort, led by Academic Affairs, will position MSU Denver to move smartly and quickly.
msudenver.edu
Sales steps into the future
Don’t believe everything you see in the movies. For years, films such as “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “Boiler Room” have painted sales as a garish profession filled with manipulative hacks and snake-oil merchants. But April Schofield, director of Metropolitan State University of Denver’s...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
msudenver.edu
James Mejía joins MSU Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver welcomes James Mejía as its new chief strategy officer. In his new role, Mejía will oversee the coordinated implementation of the University’s strategic plan and support University leadership in assessing programs, partnerships and projects by guiding strategic, inclusive and data-informed decision-making processes.
New affordable housing development coming to Greeley
Crews broke ground on a 42-acre affordable housing development. Habitat for Humanity says it'll be their largest development in Colorado, with nearly 500 units.
How much do you need to rent a 1-bedroom in Denver?
Denver renters need to earn more than the average U.S. household just to make ends meet for a one-bedroom apartment.
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for police
Residents urged the Denver City Council Monday to reject Mayor Michael Hancock’s proposed budget and provide access to water and restrooms for homeless people. About two dozen people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed budget. They derided giving more money to police while homeless people cannot find anywhere to go to the bathroom or get a drink of water.
EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
Insurance won't cover damages after Grubhub driver crashed into woman's truck
The Grubhub app may be an easy way to get food delivered, but Contact Denver7 is exposing a growing concern about Grubhub drivers not being covered by insurance when it matters most.
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list out and...
City removes fences blocking Five Points sidewalks after Denver7 gets involved
A City of Denver spokesperson confirmed the city put the fencing there to help its encampment cleanup efforts, but it should have never blocked the sidewalks.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Here's The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado
Cheapism pinpointed the most affordable and amazing eateries across the country.
CBI finishes facial composite of woman found deceased in Weld County in 1973
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation published a facial composite of a woman whose skeletal remains were found almost 50 years ago near Platteville.
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
Comments / 0