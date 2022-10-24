ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickoff time, broadcast information revealed for Auburn's game at Mississippi State

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
Auburn Football’s Nov. 5 matchup with Mississippi State will kick off under the lights.

The SEC announced Monday that Auburn’s road game with the Bulldogs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville. The game will also be broadcasted live on ESPN2.

Mississippi State snapped a two-game skid to Auburn last season by defeating the Tigers, 43-34 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The loss was a brutal one for Auburn, as they held a commanding 28-3 lead over Mississippi State with 6:10 in the 2nd quarter. Quarterback Will Rogers led the Bulldog comeback by throwing six touchdown passes over the final two-and-a-half quarters to seal the win.

This series has been evenly matched over the last ten seasons, with Auburn and Mississippi State both winning five games over that stretch, with neither team winning more than two consecutive games over the other.

Mississippi State has earned convincing wins over Arizona, Texas A&M, and Arkansas this season, but has lost two straight road games to Kentucky and Alabama.

The Bulldogs will take the week of Oct. 29 off before hosting Auburn.

