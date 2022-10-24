Some women don’t have a nature instinct to like children and they shouldn’t be around them or certainly not have any. Too many children are nothing more than a government paycheck.
I think some women don't realize how much they dislike children until AFTER they have one of their own. So I can only imagine the regret and depression they go through which is eventually transferred onto their children. I'm sure many of them also feel trapped and angry to find themselves in this situation. So if your a woman who suspects she may feel this way, please go to a therapist BEFORE you get pregnant to get counseling. You don't want to put yourself or child in that type of toxic relationship. I also don't fault women who feel this way because it probably has something to do with their own upbringing.
Some women are forced into births they don't want. Others compile children as an instagram background. It won't end well either way.
