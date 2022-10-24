ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Jasper County deputies arrest man after fatal shooting

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Yemassee Tuesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to a residence on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area at around 9:30 p.m. When officers and emergency services arrived,...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
JAMES ISLAND, SC

