WTGS
Jasper County deputies arrest man after fatal shooting
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a 27-year-old man after a deadly shooting in Yemassee Tuesday night. According to officials, deputies responded to a residence on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area at around 9:30 p.m. When officers and emergency services arrived,...
WTGS
James Island man fires warning shots at suspect to leave his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call regarding shots fired on Saturday, October 22nd, at 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a James Island homeowner previously reported to CCSO a suspicious vehicle parked in front of his home. He told deputies an unknown man exited his truck and began scoping out his garage.
WTGS
'Jamal Sutherland was murdered': Family, lawmakers react to DOJ's choice not to prosecute
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — “Jamal Sutherland, in my opinion, was murdered,” says Rep. JA Moore (D- Berkeley, Charleston). The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges in the death of Jamal Sutherland. Jamal died on January 5, 2021, after videos...
WTGS
Extras needed for filming of HBO's 'The Righteous Gemstones' next week in Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" is in search of several extras for filming next week in the Charleston area. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the show will be filming a jungle scene in the "outskirts of Charleston" and will need 20 people to portray primitive tribe members.
WTGS
Atkore announces $7.7 million expansion creating 16 new jobs in Allenadale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Atkore, a manufacturer of pipes, tubes and electrical conduits, announced plans to expand operations in Allendale County. The company's $7.7 million investment will add 16 new jobs over the next five years, according to officials. Atkore delivers a portfolio of electrical product solutions that...
WTGS
Lowcountry figure skating pair headed to Michigan to claim number one spot in America
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — In two weeks, Lowcountry figure skating pair Sam Herbert and Tallulah Tanner is coming for the number one spot in America after the pandemic canceled their last national competition. On November 8th, the two will compete against other intermediate figure skating pairs in Lansing, Michigan.
