MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.

MERIDEN, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO