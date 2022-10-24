Read full article on original website
WIBW
Boys Soccer Regional Championships wrap up
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Regional Championships for high school boys soccer wrapped up on Thursday night, and these are the results. Washburn Rural took down Wichita Northwest 5-1. They will next take on Derby at McElroy Field on Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. Shawnee Heights fell to St....
WIBW
KU, K-State women’s soccer teams clinch spots in Big 12 Championship
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS. (WIBW) - Both Kansas and Kansas State women’s soccer teams secured births for the Big 12 Championship on Thursday. KU freshman Lexi Watts scored two goals to lead Kansas Jayhawks to a 2-0 win over Iowa State on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. With the win, Kansas qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since they won it in 2019.
WIBW
Manhattan football preps for postseason, led by father-son duo
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan football is heading into the playoffs undefeated, and the No. 1 team in 6A. The team is more than happy to be sitting where they are. ”I know most of us were saying there’s a couple games we might lose, yada yada yada, but I mean I definitely believed we would be here,” said senior defensive back Dre Delort.
WIBW
First round of regionals boys soccer roundup
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The semifinals for boys soccer wrapped up Tuesday night, and here are the results. Lawrence Free State def. Topeka High, 1-0. Shawnee Heights def. KC Washington, 3-1. The Thunderbirds will host St. James Academy Thursday at six p.m. Washburn Rural def. Lawrence, 3-1. The Junior Blues...
WIBW
Jones Project speaker shares message of hope with Mammoth Sports Construction
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas construction company wants to share one speaker’s message with its employees, and across the whole state. Mental Health Speaker Damon Parker was invited by Mammoth Sports Construction to speak at the Mammoth Sports Complex in Meriden, Kansas. Also invited were administrators from high schools and colleges around the state. Mammoth hopes to help Parker get his message about mental health and work with The Jones Project out to as many people as possible.
KU Sports
Kansas forward Cam Martin expected to miss time with right shoulder injury
Kansas forward Cam Martin’s return to the basketball court after nearly two full years off will have to wait a little longer. Martin will be out for at least the next couple of weeks because of what KU coach Bill Self called a separated shoulder. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound super-senior...
WIBW
Kansas cities among nation’s most baseball-friendly locations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few of Kansas’ cities are among the nation’s most baseball-friendly locations. With the 2022 World Series in full swing - and tickets costing thousands of dollars - personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, it released its report on Best Baseball Cities.
kmaland.com
Creighton No. 9, Kansas No. 5 in men's college basketball Coaches Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll. Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below. 5....
WIBW
Kansas National Guard breaks ground on new headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senator Jerry Moran teamed up with the Kansas National Guard to break ground at Forbes Field for the new Joint Force Headquarters. The new building will provide command and control operations for all National Guard forces in the state of Kansas. The 58,784 sq. ft. facility will include common-use areas for assembly, classrooms and training.
WIBW
Washburn Univ. drops ACT, SAT scores as scholarship requirement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is changing its requirement for incoming students to qualify for merit scholarships. The university will no longer consider ACT or SAT scores and instead will base awards on a student’s high school grade point average (GPA). They said qualifying GPA’s begin at 3.0.
WIBW
K-State recognized for diversity efforts in College of Veterinary Medicine
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized for its efforts in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in its College of Veterinary Medicine. Kansas State University says for the second year in a row, its College of Veterinary Medicine has been recognized for its efforts to enhance diversity in academics. It said the college received the 2022 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.
WIBW
Emporia State to focus on diversity, equity, inclusion following 30+ terminations
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University will now focus on diversity, equity and inclusion following the termination of more than 30 staff members. KVOE reports that after 7% of Emporia State University’s staff received a termination notice, the school plans to focus its reinvestment energies on diversity, equity and inclusion.
WIBW
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
WIBW
Gage Park’s mini-train set to make final run after 55 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gage Park’s Iron Horse mini-train will make its final run on Saturday, October 29 after decades of making memories for generations of families. Originally built to last 20 years, the train is now wrapping up its 55th year in service. Due to its age and the lack of availability of replacement parts, the train is being retired in favor of a new electric train next year. Shawnee County Parks and Rec said the new train will be designed to look as much like the current train as possible.
WIBW
190th, Stormont team up to help child’s spirits soar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A life filled with doctor visits and hospital stays can be tough on a kid with cancer or other medical challenge. That’s why the 190th Air Refueling Wing asked Stormont Vail if they could help families rise above it - if only for a day.
