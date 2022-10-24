Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
Eliza, 13, Henry, 11, Greta, 5, and Molly Fullenkamp, 8, receive treats from Ernestine Daughtery during Thursday’s trick or treat in Fort Loramie. The siblings were dresses as Roman goddesses and gladiators. The trick or treaters are the children of Leah and the late John Fullenkamp, of Fort Loramie.
Vote for Face of Horror
SIDNEY — Nathan Barnes, 36, is a Sidney native that has been competing in the first ever national Face of Horror competition. The Face of Horror contest is hosted by award-winning filmmaker Jim Vendiola and sponsored by Buffalo Bill’s House, the filming location of “The Silence of the Lambs.” One winner will win $13,000, a walk-on role in an independent film, a two-night stay at Buffalo Bill’s House and a photo shoot with Kane Hodder, who portrays Jason Voorhees in “Friday the 13th,” in Rue Morgue Magazine.
Fun day at Jackson Center
Jackson Center Local School District students were surprised Monday. After attending classes in the morning, the students were told they were having a fun day for the rest of the day. “At about noon today (Monday), we are canceling afternoon classes and providing fun activities for our kids for the rest of the afternoon,” said Superintendent Bill Reichert. “Music will be playing and Kona Ice will be provided to all the kids. This day is a recognition for the kids doing so well on last year’s state report card. 24/25 stars was something to be proud of for sure.”
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
Library book sale underway
SIDNEY — The Amos Memorial Public Library is holding its semi-annual sale of surplus items through Oct. 29. The sale continue during regular library hours through 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The library is located at 230 E. North St. in Sidney. “We will have a large amount...
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosts Heritage Club dinner
SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosted the 36th Annual Heritage Club Dinner at The Oaks Club on Thursday, Oct. 20. The YMCA Heritage Club is comprised of a group of individuals who have committed to supporting the YMCA Endowment Fund with a gift of cash or securities, or who have made provisions for the YMCA in their estate planning, ensuring support of the mission of the Y within our community for years to come.
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie
Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
Out of the past
——- The house and barn of Henry Dressman, three miles east of Loramies on the boundary line, were totally destroyed by fire last night. The fire started in the barn shortly after 10 o’clock and spread rapidly to the residence, from which only a few things were saved.
Soup supper set
MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood United Methodist Church will host its annual Soup Supper on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at the Maplewood Hall in Maplewood, 21567 Maplewood Road. A variety of soups will be served along with hot dogs and desserts. The singing group “Under His Wings” will be performing from 6-7 p.m. as diners are enjoying the food and fefllowship.
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
A rainy fall day
Shelby County residents woke up to rain Wednesday morning. The rain, which fell throughout the night, is helping the trees at Tawawa Park lose their leaves. The park will be closing to vehicle traffic on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. It will reopen on April 15, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney High School class of 1951 celebrates 71 years
The Sidney High School class of 1951 gathered at the American Legion on Oct. 27 to celebrate their 71st anniversary. Pictured are front row, left to right: Phyllis Carey, Lois Hoying and LaDonna Limbert and back row, left to right: Thomas Curtner, Roy Morelock and Connie Roeser.
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 16-22 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to nine emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two less than the week prior. Four of the nine calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
PAC’s Inaugural Bourbon Affair set for Nov. 5
PIQUA — Explore your bourbon and wine palate at Piqua Arts Council’s inaugural Bourbon Affair. With rare and barrel picked bourbons, high-class wines and a five-course tasting menu, this tasting event promises a great evening out at Piqua’s newest event venue, The Gallery Venue & Event Center. In addition to bourbon and wine tasting plus an elegant menu from Rich Taste Catering, PAC has invited Viva La Strings, a local chamber string quartet, to provide live entertainment throughout the evening. Finally, the Arts Council will host a large silent auction featuring extremely hard to find bourbons, local sporting event tickets including the Dayton Dragons and Cincinnati Reds, performing arts and concert opportunities such as the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Dayton Live and more and an abundance of exclusive items donated by local businesses.
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Echoes of 32 and 13
I was still smiling while having breakfast this past Sunday morning. What a weekend it had been. I was honored to be on the microphone when the football numbers of Mike Flanagan (32, 1968-70) and Kris Haines (13, 1972-74) were retired at Friday night’s season finale at Sidney Memorial Stadium. I’ve detailed their gridiron exploits the past few weeks, so I’ll opt here for a brief trio of additional personal memories.
City record
-10:18 p.m.: warrant. Dyllan Wayne Current, 28, of Troy, was arrested on a warrant. -10 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive. -8:04 p.m.: crime in progress. Cathy S. Robbins, 61, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence. -7:53 p.m.: threats. Police responded to...
Shelby County levies on November ballot
SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
