Slipped Disc
Russian soprano makes Vienna Opera debut
The Russian soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan will take over as Violetta tomorrow in Vienna in a long run of La Traviata. Mkhitaryan, 35, from Novorossyisk, is booked for the same role at Covent Garden next summer. She is singing Musetta in Bohème this season at the Met.
Slipped Disc
The Met names new concertmaster
The Metropolitan Opera has appointed Juilliard graduate Angela Wee as Associate Concertmaster of its orchestra. New York born, she studied with Donald Weilerstein and Masao Kawasaki at Juilliard and was concertmaster of the college orchestra. She auditioned for the Met the day after her return from a six-week Asian tour...
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil freshens up for Kirill Petrenko’s first US tour
The Berlin Philharmonic has been briefing local media about its forthcoming 15-day US tour, starting on November 8. It will be the orchestra’s first visit with music director Kirill Petrenko and its first US tour for six years. Nerves are evident. Petrenko made it a condition of his contract that he will never give media intervews.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah
The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
operawire.com
Cast Change: Maggie Gawrysiak to Debut Into Met Opera’s ‘Peter Grimes’ Cast
There will be a major cast change for the Metropolitan Opera’s performance of “Peter Grimes” on Oct. 26, 2022. Maggie Gawrysiak will make her company debut in the role of Auntie, replacing Denyce Graves in the role. Gawrysiak is represented by Fletcher Artists has performed with such...
BBC to air rediscovered work by ‘one of greatest composers of African descent’
Nathaniel Dett was a Canadian-born composer who was descended from slaves and dedicated himself to promoting African American music, merging spirituals with western classical styles in his own works. Now, almost 80 years after his death, the BBC Philharmonic will give the world premiere of a newly discovered orchestral composition, described as “an absolute throwback to music of west African slaves”.
Swedish archaeologists find 17th-century warship
Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister ship of the 17th-century warship Vasa, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks has said. Launched in 1629, Applet (Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre Vasa, which was carrying 64 cannon when it...
Slipped Disc
Israel Philharmonic grabs Met 1st horn for US tour
Brad Gemeinhardt, newly promoted principal horn of the Metropolitan Opera orchestra, is joining the Israel Philharmonic for a US tour, the first with music director Lahav Shani,. Brad writes:. I’m incredibly excited and honored to be joining the Israel Philharmonic as Principal Horn for their U.S. tour next week starting...
Beautiful, decadent, damaged: a walk back in time through roaring 20s Berlin
A cold mist lingers on the River Spree as autumn tightens its grip around Berlin, beams of neon lights refracted in the thick air, the art deco logo of KaDeWe department store reflected on the damp ground. This city, with its loaded, complex history, provides the ideal backdrop for drama.
The value of photographic evidence of Nazi crimes
The exhibition Seeing Auschwitz is a welcome reminder of the value of looking closely at photographic evidence of the Holocaust (Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London, 20 October). We are very fortunate in Britain to have one of the most comprehensive photographic archives on this subject anywhere in the...
Slipped Disc
An American composer at 99
Ned Rorem has an auspicious birthday this weekend. He has known everyone in a century of American music. Yet, despite writing large symphonies, he is known chiefly for his songs, his chamber music and his diaries. Is that a fair assessment for posterity?
Slipped Disc
Watch a Ukrainian music drama on World Opera Day
OperaVision, Opera Europa’s freeview streaming platform funded by the European Commission, also celebrates World Opera Day with an unprecedented international online co-production and a fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian opera sector. Set in the Ukraine’s Carpathian mountains in 13th century, Golden Crown is an epic love story of the...
Slipped Disc
Schumann gets a wacky memorial in Düsseldorf
The mayor of Düsseldorf yesterday unveiled a tribute to Robert and Clara Schumann, ‘Danse À Deux’, at the Ratinger Tor. The sculpture is the work of Markus Lüpertz. Schumann had such strong feelings about the city that he jumped into the raging Rhine in a suicide attempt in February 1854.
Slipped Disc
Blood on the floor at Alice Tully Hall as pianist gives his all
The Russian pianist Konstantin Soukhovetski, Director of Pedagogy and Narrative Musicianship at Bronx School for Music, was giving his first public performance of Rachmaninov’s fourth concerto at Alice Tully Hall on Friday night when his little finger caught the edge of a key. ‘Before I knew it,’ he said,...
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Israel Phil ousts veteran chief
The Israel Philharmonic this morning advertised two job vacancies. One is for Secretary-General, a post held by Avi Shoshani since 1973. The other is for an artistic administrator. Shoshani is finally going. He was just 25 when he took the job, acting as symbiotic partner to Zubin Mehta, minding the...
Slipped Disc
Korean wins major composers prize
The results are in from the 76th Concours de Genève composition competition. Shin Kim, 27, of South Korea won first prize for his work The Song of Oneiroi’, for six voices and microphones. Yuki Nakahashi, 27, from Japan came second with ‘Settings’, for vocal ensemble. Third...
Brazil chief quits
Brazil chief quits
Arthur Nestrovski stepped down today after 13 years as artistic director of the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra (Osesp). During that time he gave Brazil a world showcase at the BBC Proms, the Lucerne Festival and, latterly, at Carnegie Hall. He says: ’15 days ago, Osesp and the Osesp Choir,...
Slipped Disc
A memoir of Libor Pesek in the recording studio
A reminiscence of the lamented conductor, who died this week, by Alan Shenton of Virgin Classics:. Libor Pešek made a major contribution to the Virgin Classics label during its shortish life under Virgin ownership. He was one of three new mainstream conductors who Simon Foster signed to the label at the outset in 1987 (the others were Andrew Litton and Jukka-Pekka Saraste). More than just a recording artist, Libor was a friend to the label who went an extra mile or two to make things work when problems arose.
