Providing some context to the situation. Khloé Kardashian addressed her decision to yell “Liar” in response to a scene of Tristan Thompson at The Kardashians premiere. “When I was watching the show and Tristan was on saying — I don’t even know what he said because I blacked it out — but it was like, ‘Oh we are just so great’ or whatever the f—k he was saying. I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me,” the Good American cofounder, 38, explained during a new episode of her Hulu series on Thursday, October 27.

1 DAY AGO