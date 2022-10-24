Read full article on original website
Off-duty Norfolk officer retried in fatal shooting found not guilty
A jury has found a Norfolk police officer not guilty in a retrial following a fatal shooting of a Chesapeake man in 2020.
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Augusta Free Press
Northumberland County: One dead in high-speed ATV crash
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV in Northumberland County on Tuesday. The ATV was traveling eastbound on Folly Road at 11:07 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it struck a pothole in the roadway and lost control causing it to run off the road to the left, hit an embankment, and a tree.
WAVY News 10
Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
Virginia psychiatric hospital escapee identified in convenience store, taken into custody after day on the run
James City County Police officers were alerted to a man fitting Malone's description in a convenience store in the county, located in the 6400 block of Richmond Road. Malone was taken into custody nearby without incident, according to police.
Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Mother of toddler found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room charged with second-degree murder
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The mother of a young child who was found dead in a Virginia Beach hotel in August is now facing a charge of second-degree murder, police announced Thursday morning. The charge for Leandra Andrade, 38, comes after investigators received autopsy findings from the Medical Examiner's...
Police investigate armed robbery on Dunning St. in Williamsburg
According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.
WAVY News 10
Granby student faces weapons charges
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
Franklin News Post
Two Virginia police officers shot
Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
Man arrested after verbal argument turns into fatal shooting in Hampton
A man has been arrested after police say a verbal argument turned into a fatal shooting in Hampton over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
WAVY News 10
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
WAVY News 10
Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
Norfolk Police looking for missing woman
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
Third day in a row of school bomb threats in Hampton Roads; this time, in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the third day in a row, authorities are investigating bomb threats at a school in Hampton Roads. Wednesday morning, a spokesperson with Portsmouth's dispatch team said there were threats against William E. Waters Middle School and Cradock Middle School. Lauren Nolasco, a spokeswoman for the...
1 of 3 suspects found guilty of shooting, killing Chesapeake delivery driver
A guilty verdict has been handed down in the 2019 murder of a pizza delivery driver in Chesapeake. Stephanie Brainerd, 29, was shot and killed at the Marina Point Apartment Complex.
13newsnow.com
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
