Williamsburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Northumberland County: One dead in high-speed ATV crash

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Bombardier 650 Baja ATV in Northumberland County on Tuesday. The ATV was traveling eastbound on Folly Road at 11:07 a.m. at a high rate of speed when it struck a pothole in the roadway and lost control causing it to run off the road to the left, hit an embankment, and a tree.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Mother now faces murder charge in 2-year-old’s death in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a 2-year-old girl found dead back in August at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has now been charged with murder. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office had requested the upgraded second-degree murder charge for Leandra Andrade after the medical examiner recently classified her daughter’s death as a homicide. The exact cause of death has not been shared at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man arrested for weekend homicide in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division arrested a man for a homicide that happened last weekend on West Mercury Boulevard. According to HPD, the victim, 52-year-old Brent Vinson and the suspect, Marc Anthony Harris, were having an argument when Harris shot Vinson. Harris fled the scene before police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Granby student faces weapons charges

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old Granby High School student faces multiple charges after being found with a weapon on school property Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., a school resource officer at the school responded to a report of a student in possession of a weapon, according to Norfolk Police. During the investigation, a handgun was recovered from the student’s backpack.
NORFOLK, VA
Franklin News Post

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

16-year-old student had knife at Suffolk school, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 16-year-old student was found with a knife at Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center on Thursday, police say. Officers responded just after 10 a.m. to the school on E. Washington Street after being alerted by school administrators about a reported weapon on campus. The...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA

