Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert Calls Women 'Lesser Vessel', Sparks Anger
Representative Lauren Boebert's comments were blasted by Democratic rival Adam Frisch and Blink 182 star Tom Delonge.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
'I Was Asked To Agree to a "White People Are Racist" Contract at Work'
I used to be liberal. I still am in the sense that I'm a more classic liberal; I believe in free speech, due process, the Constitution and civil rights. But political liberalism seems to have passed me by and, in my opinion, evolved into a very ideological form of leftism. So now, I feel politically homeless. I don't really subscribe to either of the major political parties.
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
There are anti-discrimination laws in the United States of America. That means that employers are not legally allowed to disqualify an applicant for a position based on things like gender.
'I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people': Nancy Pelosi questions why any American would back Republicans because of their 'endless lying' - and says 'the urgency of saving our democracy is real'
Nancy Pelosi is rejecting the latest poll numbers and trend lines that show Republicans are favored to win control of the House in the November midterm election. 'Part of it is, I cannot believe anybody would vote for these people,' she told The New York Times of the opposition. Pelosi...
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
New York Times columnist blames America’s problems on ‘White fragility’, fear of ‘browning of America’
New York Times columnist Charles Blow told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that America won't be healed until many of its citizens let go of their "White fragility."
A former Planned Parenthood executive is suing the nonprofit, saying she faced racism and hostility
A former Planned Parenthood executive is suing the nonprofit under claims that the organization wrongfully fired her and retaliated against her when she made complaints about alleged unfair treatment of Black women.
Why Americans are concealing their true political beliefs
As the midterm elections quickly approach, Americans across the country are discussing their thoughts on trending policy topics with family, friends and colleagues. Just how truthful they are in those conversations, however, is now a reasonable question to consider. A new study from Populace Insights shines light on how deeply American adults are affected by social pressure to fit in, especially when it comes to hot-button political issues.
‘Unsafe, unwelcoming’: LGBTQ students report facing hostility at school
Patricia Reeves and her husband have tried to make school safe for their child. They pushed administrators at one school to stop students from bullying Milo, who is nonbinary, and withdrew Milo from a different school after a teacher refused to use the correct pronouns. Inside their West Texas home, the parents do their best to replenish their child’s self esteem and resilience — to “build up our little soldier,” as Reeves put it.
Constance Wu Calls on Asian American Activists to Speak Up for Women
After courageously speaking out about her experiences with sexual harassment and mental health challenges in her book, “Making a Scene,” with a precursor on social media, Constance Wu has received more compassion than the last time she expressed herself online — a moment where she faced tremendous backlash that ultimately led to a suicide attempt. While the “Fresh Off the Boat” actress felt heartened by the response of Asian American women to sharing her story, she admitted that she felt “disappointed” in Asian American activists’ silence.
Can you show respect to 'MAGA Republicans'? For sake of American democracy, we must try.
Joe Biden’s words make it easy for Republicans and Trump voters to feel they are the personal targets of the president's moral outrage.
Groups demand crackdown on online misinformation ahead of midterms
There's a growing fear that political misinformation is spiraling out of control on social media two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections. Driving the news: Activist groups are sounding the alarm on election-related dis- and misinformation, putting pressure on tech platforms to be more vigilant, per a letter to the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube signed by more than 60 groups and shared exclusively with Axios.
UC Daily Campus
Capitalism is anti-people and anti-planet
Capitalism as a political and economic system is often credited with granting the highest degree of individual freedom over its alternative. Liberalism — the ideology born out of the Enlightenment period that undergirds the capitalist system and is shared by both major American political parties to different extents — upholds freedom and liberty as ideals central to the human project. It measures societal progress using the metrics of individual autonomy and freedoms afforded to people under their governments. While liberal thinkers continue to envision capitalism as the ideal system to advance these freedoms and the overall quality of the human experience, this could not be further from the truth. In fact, capital, demonstrably and by design, degrades the quality of human and non-human life. In other words, capitalism is anti-people and anti-planet.
Essence
Scholar Sami Schalk Seeks To Merge The Worlds Of Black Activism And Disability Advocacy With Her New Book
"There is no Black liberation without disability justice, and there is no disability justice without Black liberation," says the scholar and author of 'Black Disability Politics.'. In her newest book, Black Disability Politics, Dr. Sami Schalk, Associate Professor of Gender and Women’s Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison discusses the...
Dr. Oz Deleted Gay Conversation Therapy Content From His Site
Dr. Oz is running to be a U.S. Senator representing Pennsylvania, and a large part of his campaign has focused on protecting same-sex marriage. As anyone who has followed Oz’s career can tell you, however, his track record is full of medical misinformation and largely anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. In an effort to distance himself from harmful practices he has previously promoted, it appears that Oz has scrubbed gay conversation therapy content from 2012 from his website.
MSNBC
The open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right
There is an open, unabashed rise of antisemitism from leading figures on the right, as armed election vigilantes have been spotted near a drop box in Arizona. As the midterms approach, Joy Reid and her panel discuss these alarming developments and more from right wing figures.Oct. 25, 2022.
My Country Used to Look Up to America’s Democracy
When the Greek Revolution began in 1821, Thanassis Petsalis was only 19 years old. He studied law, became one of the best defense lawyers in postrevolutionary Greece, and in his late 60s served as the country’s minister of justice. His description of the political aspirations of the Greeks was written in 1841, 20 years after the revolution began but in a time when the Greek revolutionaries groaned under the absolutist monarchy of the Bavarian King Otto:
Media ignore women's diverse backgrounds when reporting on family violence: new research
News reporting on sexual and domestic violence ignores the multiple inequities faced by victims from culturally diverse backgrounds, and First Nations peoples. A content analysis of stories published in three prominent Australian media found only a handful of stories mentioned “intersectional” factors such as race, class, caste, sexuality, age and ability. These factors often make it harder for women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds to seek support. The analysis of 191 stories about people from culturally diverse backgrounds, published by The Age, the Herald Sun, and the ABC during the second COVID lockdown in September-December 2020, did not contextualise...
Ulta patrons call for a boycott after inclusivity advertisement
The beauty company Ulta is receiving backlash after posting an inclusivity advertisement featuring a transgender woman discussing femininity. The Beauty of campaign clip shows influencers Dylan Mulvaney and David Lopez sitting down for a conversation about their gender fluidity. In the clip, Mulvaney starts talking about how she feels about...
Comments / 1