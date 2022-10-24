Baker Mayfield lost his starting role to P.J. Walker for Week 8 but remains committed to the Carolina Panthers. "I want to be here," Mayfield said Thursday, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. "I have spent enough time with these guys that I want to be here. If that's out of my control, it's out of my control. But just roll with the punches."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO