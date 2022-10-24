Read full article on original website
Hughes scores to back Vanecek, Devils beat Avalanche 1-0
Jack Hughes scored on a power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night
Golden Knights beat Ducks 4-0 in Nevada Day matinee
William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0 in a Friday matinee commemorating Nevada Day
Early impressions of Torts' Flyers, Price's impact, and McDavid vs. peers
John Tortorella, the face of the franchise, stood at the lectern Thursday night fresh off a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers and kept his answers short. "Yeah, we started slow. I thought we picked it up in parts of the second period, and then we just hung in there," the Philadelphia Flyers coach told reporters. Tortorella was shaking his head as he said the "hung in there" part.
Celtics' Grant Williams suspended 1 game for making contact with ref
The NBA suspended Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official." Williams will forfeit $29,698 due to the suspension, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. The forward made contact with an official after being...
Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio...
Lillard out at least 1-2 weeks with calf strain
Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks after sustaining a Grade 1 calf strain, the team announced. Lillard picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss against the Miami Heat in Portland. The 32-year-old appeared in discomfort at multiple points in the third quarter, grimacing in pain before leaving the contest for good later in the frame.
Klay gets 1st career ejection after verbal altercation with Booker
Klay Thompson received his first career ejection Tuesday as the highly anticipated tilt between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns got chippy in the second half. Referees issued technical fouls on Thompson and Devin Booker in the third quarter after they went chest-to-chest during a stoppage in play. After...
Report: NBA, owners discussing upper salary-cap limit
The idea of a salary cap as part of an eventual new labor agreement is gaining traction among the NBA and its owners, sources told NBA reporter Marc Stein on Friday. The league is reportedly referring to the potential change as an "Upper Spending Limit" to avoid the negative stigma of a hard cap, which would completely limit a team's spending at a certain dollar amount.
Siakam scores 20 as Raptors beat slumping 76ers 119-109
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 20 points and matched his career-high with 13 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 27 points and the Toronto Raptors beat Philadelphia 119-109 on Wednesday night. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 31 points and James Harden had 18 for Philadelphia,...
Kyrie defends Simmons: 'Give him a f-----g chance'
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving came to the defense of Ben Simmons after another rough showing from the three-time All-Star. "You guys keep coming in here asking me like, 'What about Ben?' ... He hasn't played in two years. Give him a f-----g chance," Irving said after the Nets' 110-99 loss Wednesday to the Milwaukee Bucks, according to SNY.
Lakers bring Russ off bench vs. T-Wolves despite Davis' injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham deployed Russell Westbrook off the bench for the first time this season in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers were reportedly considering starting Westbrook if Anthony Davis couldn't play, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. However, Westbrook still operated as a reserve after Davis was ruled out with back soreness.
Cardinals icon Wainwright to return for final season in 2023
Adam Wainwright's journey in St. Louis will last a little while longer. The veteran right-hander is returning for an 18th season with the St. Louis Cardinals, the team announced. Wainwright confirmed the 2023 campaign will be the last of his long and successful career. "Yes, this will be the last...
Ujiri fined $35K for remarks toward official during Raptors' loss to Heat
The NBA fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $35,000 for approaching the scorer's table and making inappropriate remarks toward a game official during his team's 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. The league didn't specify exactly when the incident took place. Saturday's affair included Heat forward Caleb Martin...
Astros' Valdez vs. Phillies' Wheeler in World Series Game 2
HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Saturday night against Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Valdez, a 28-year-old left-hander, was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA during the season. He started Game 2 of the Division Series against Seattle and didn't get a decision, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and three walks.
Bucs' Barrett out for season after tearing Achilles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaq Barrett is out for the remainder of the season after tests confirmed he suffered a torn Achilles during Thursday's 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said postgame that Barrett had an Achilles injury, but he didn't confirm...
Mayfield not seeking trade despite losing starting job
Baker Mayfield lost his starting role to P.J. Walker for Week 8 but remains committed to the Carolina Panthers. "I want to be here," Mayfield said Thursday, according to Steve Reed of The Associated Press. "I have spent enough time with these guys that I want to be here. If that's out of my control, it's out of my control. But just roll with the punches."
Game 1 best bets: Back Phillies to hang early, Harper to make noise
The World Series begins Friday night in somewhat of a David-versus-Goliath matchup. The Houston Astros won 106 games, earned their league's No. 1 seed, and had the shortest odds of any AL team to make it to the big dance. The Philadelphia Phillies won 87 contests, finished third in their...
Giolito rues lost season for White Sox: 'We sucked'
The Chicago White Sox were arguably the biggest disappointment in baseball this season. Right-hander Lucas Giolito played a part in the club's troubles with his worst season since 2018 and admits not a lot went right for him or the White Sox in 2022. "We sucked," Giolito told Jomboy Media's...
