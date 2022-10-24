Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
'He's doing some stuff that we've never seen before': Kevin Durant praises 'unique' and 'athletic' Ja Morant ahead of Nets-Grizzlies matchup
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has complimented Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, saying that the 23-year-old, fourth year NBA player is 'doing some stuff that we've never seen before.'. Durant, 34, and who is now in his 15th year in the league, also called the 2019 2nd overall...
KENS 5
Spurs news: Spurs sign player from San Antonio, Popovich speaks on wrongful convictions, Spurs assigned to the G League, and more
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' 2022-23 season is underway and there is plenty of team news and notes you might have missed. Let's catch you up on the latest on the Silver and Black. SPURS SIGN NEW PLAYER. The Spurs have signed center free agent center Charles...
Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the San Antonio Spurs are signing Charles Bassey to a two-way contract.
KENS 5
Charles Bassey says signing with Spurs was the right move
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced the team signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way deal and that is great news for the former player at San Antonio's St. Anthony Catholic High School. From 2015-17, Bassey lit up the court in San Antonio making him an intriguing...
Spurs Sign Charles Bassey: What 76ers Ex Said About His Return to San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs' newest addition talks his return to a place he once called home.
Ronnie 2K speaks on Kings’ Keegan Murray winning Rookie of the Year in NBA 2K23 simulation
Ronnie 2K explains why Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray was a logical choice for Rookie of the year in the annual NBA 2K23 simulation.
Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their injury reports for Monday's game.
FOX Sports
Jalen Brunson, Knicks outlast Hornets 134-131 in OT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.
Memphis Grizzlies announce forward Ziaire Williams out four to six weeks with knee injury
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Ziaire Williams another four to six weeks due to right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendinitis, the team announced Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-9 Williams last played in an Oct. 7 preseason game against the Miami Heat. He missed the final two preseason games and has been sidelined the first four contests of the regular season. ...
ESPN
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
Comments / 0