KENS 5

Charles Bassey says signing with Spurs was the right move

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs announced the team signed center Charles Bassey to a two-way deal and that is great news for the former player at San Antonio's St. Anthony Catholic High School. From 2015-17, Bassey lit up the court in San Antonio making him an intriguing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Jalen Brunson, Knicks outlast Hornets 134-131 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket in overtime, and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 134-131 on Wednesday night. Brunson also had 13 assists and seven rebounds. RJ Barrett scored 22 points, and Julius Randle had 17 for New York, at 3-1 off to its best start in 10 years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies announce forward Ziaire Williams out four to six weeks with knee injury

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Ziaire Williams another four to six weeks due to right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendinitis, the team announced Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-9 Williams last played in an Oct. 7 preseason game against the Miami Heat. He missed the final two preseason games and has been sidelined the first four contests of the regular season. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

