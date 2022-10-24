The Memphis Grizzlies will be without forward Ziaire Williams another four to six weeks due to right knee soreness stemming from patellar tendinitis, the team announced Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-9 Williams last played in an Oct. 7 preseason game against the Miami Heat. He missed the final two preseason games and has been sidelined the first four contests of the regular season. ...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO