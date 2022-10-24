ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nm669_0iku9xPW00

The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned. And ... is Beckham to Buffalo still in play?

By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has said often . “He’s coming to the Bills.”

But one veteran Bills watcher does not buy the connection. insider doesn’t believe the hype.

I’m not seeing it,” said WGRZ’s Vic Carucci .

Carucci's view: The Bills are already strong at the position, with quarterback Josh Allen blessed with plenty of talented targets.

“The Bills’ passing game is the strongest in the NFL,'' Vic writes. "They have arguably the best one-two receiver combination in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They are simply not in need of help in this area.”

Assuming Beckham is fully healthy enough to be an immediate-impact signing - and there are understandable questions there - there might also be the question about where the existing receivers make a sacrifice for another guy.

“Who would you like to see getting fewer targets so that OBJ can get the ones he undoubtedly will demand to make joining the Bills or any team worth his while?” Carucci writes.

The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned . Beckham to Buffalo? It also deserves watching, as does the opinion of anybody who has watched the franchise for as long as Carucci has.

Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
People

Former NFL QB Kurt Warner Says Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Look 'Exhausted': 'It's OK to Walk Away'

The Hall of Fame quarterback shares his thoughts on the struggling players this season as he opens up about his personal retirement journey to PEOPLE Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has some observational notes and words of wisdom for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. "I think both of those guys look like they're exhausted," the NFL commentator tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's OK to go, 'You know what? It's not how it used to be. I may not be who I used to be, or, it's just too hard...
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
2K+
Followers
952
Post
646K+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy