Odell Beckham Jr. to Sign With Bills? 'Not Seeing It!' Says Buffalo Insider

The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned. And ... is Beckham to Buffalo still in play?

By almost all accounts, the Buffalo Bills are viewed as a frontrunner to sign Odell Beckham Jr. when he returns from rehabbing his torn ACL. Those "accounts'' even include people who work for the Bills, highlighted by Von Miller.

“He’s coming here, man,” Miller said last week, as he has said often . “He’s coming to the Bills.”

But one veteran Bills watcher does not buy the connection. insider doesn’t believe the hype.

“ I’m not seeing it,” said WGRZ’s Vic Carucci .

Carucci's view: The Bills are already strong at the position, with quarterback Josh Allen blessed with plenty of talented targets.

“The Bills’ passing game is the strongest in the NFL,'' Vic writes. "They have arguably the best one-two receiver combination in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. They are simply not in need of help in this area.”

Assuming Beckham is fully healthy enough to be an immediate-impact signing - and there are understandable questions there - there might also be the question about where the existing receivers make a sacrifice for another guy.

“Who would you like to see getting fewer targets so that OBJ can get the ones he undoubtedly will demand to make joining the Bills or any team worth his while?” Carucci writes.

The Rams continue to think they might bring back OBJ, and the Chiefs are now being mentioned . Beckham to Buffalo? It also deserves watching, as does the opinion of anybody who has watched the franchise for as long as Carucci has.

