FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
KMOV
Bars and restaurants across St. Louis broken into overnight
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating a series of business break-ins all across St. Louis, from Downtown to Soulard to The Hill neighborhoods. The string of break-ins happened from around 2:45 a.m. until about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.
stlmag.com
A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis
A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
KMOV
Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
Raising Cane’s in the works for Wentzville
Raising Cane's, a popular fast food chain, will soon expand its footprint to Wentzville.
A city in Missouri is in the Top 5 Best Sandwich Cities in the US
Nothing beats a good sandwich. And if you are a sandwich lover (like myself) then there is a city in Missouri you gotta spend some time in. A list of the Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers was created and a city in the Show-Me State is right near the top of the list.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Meet Caesar! Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caesar is this week’s four-legged friend at KMOV!. The 4-year-old comes from the Metro East Humane Society. If you’re interested in adopting Caesar or any other pet, you can stop by their location on State Route 143 in Edwardsville or call 618-656-4405.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KMOV
Metro Transit introduces holiday promotion with cheaper metro pass prices
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit is introducing a promotion this holiday season that will temporarily reduce the prices for a metro pass. From now through December 31, customers can buy a November or December Monthly Metro Pass for just $50 (regularly $78) or a Weekly Metro Pass for just $15 (regularly $27).
travelawaits.com
The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
10 Names for St. Louis' Soccer Stadium That Are Better Than 'CITYPARK'
The electrocuted stadium is already such a disaster that a company being sued for Medicaid fraud says "nah"
St. Louis Bartender Meredith Barry to Compete on New Netflix Show
On Drink Masters, Barry, co-owner of Platypus, competes for $100K against other industry pros
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lakefront property in Pacific MO. is on the market!
ST. LOUIS — Malik recently met up with Christie Lewis of Keller Williams to check out her listing at 2740 Goose Landing Dr. in Pacific MO. 63069. Christie explained that she loves selling not just St. Louis, but the surrounding areas like Pacific. "One of the neat things about...
KMOV
Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the St. Louis area. Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs to come to one of...
Burglaries in St. Louis rise to 17 as thieves break into 8 more businesses
Eight more businesses were broken into overnight in St. Louis, increasing the number of burglaries to 17 in two weeks.
Third wave of break-ins after 3 more businesses hit overnight
Thieves have hit another round of restaurants and bars in the area, breaking into three businesses in the Grove and Soulard overnight.
