Maryland Heights, MO

feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Bars and restaurants across St. Louis broken into overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating a series of business break-ins all across St. Louis, from Downtown to Soulard to The Hill neighborhoods. The string of break-ins happened from around 2:45 a.m. until about 4:00 a.m. Thursday. The targets were all local restaurants, leaving thousands of dollars in damages behind.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

A guide to vintage shopping in St. Louis

A thing is just a collection of molecules, says Annie Brahler. It’s meant to be used, not locked away in a china cabinet. “Americans save things for another time that never comes,” says Brahler, who was born to Dutch parents and grew up in other states before moving here. “People matter, and experiences matter, and I want people to enjoy their lives.” For Brahler, that meant that, on the morning we spoke, she drank her orange juice from a shapely vintage glass. She’s especially proud of the vintage barware in the bar of her Webster Groves cottage-style home. There’s a window there with shelves in it, allowing the light to filter through the glasses. She has highball glasses, martini glasses, coupés (for Champagne, instead of flutes), and the star of the show: Culver glass. Some gilded pieces always stay in the bar, but other things she’ll rotate with the changing of the seasons (pink and lavender in the spring, pale blue in the summer, deep emerald when the cold winds blow). “It’s like functional sculpture,” she says, “It’s not a plastic bottle or one of those horrible [insulated] things. It gives me a little lift and extends into my whole day.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inside the town of Frankenstein, Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Halloween is just days away. The one city in the U.S. named after a famous monster just so happens to be in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what he found in Frankenstein, Missouri.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Meet Caesar! Our pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Caesar is this week’s four-legged friend at KMOV!. The 4-year-old comes from the Metro East Humane Society. If you’re interested in adopting Caesar or any other pet, you can stop by their location on State Route 143 in Edwardsville or call 618-656-4405.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
travelawaits.com

The Upscale St. Louis Hotel That Hosted Decades Of Pro Wrestling

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. On February 22 of this year, I laid on my back in the center of one of the fanciest rooms in St. Louis and stared up at its unearthly light fixtures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Firehouse Subs giving First Responders freebies this Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - National First Responders Day is happening this Friday, and Firehouse subs is celebrating by generously offering a free medium sub to all first responders in the St. Louis area. Firehouse subs is inviting all firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs to come to one of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

