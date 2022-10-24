Notre Dame Depth Chart vs #16 Syracuse

Notre Dame released its depth chart ahead of its matchup against the 16th ranked Syracuse Orange

Notre Dame (4-3) goes on the road this weekend to take on the 16th-ranked Syracuse Orange. It's a big opportunity for the Fighting Irish to earn a big win, which could help get the season back on track.

Where : JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

When : Saturday, October 29

Time : 12:00 PM ET

TV : ABC

Spread : Syracuse -2.5, O/U 46

Notre Dame has released its depth chart in advance of this matchup.

NOTRE DAME OFFENSE

Sophomore Mitchell Evans is listed as the No. 2 tight end on this week's depth chart. The "or" that was there for much of the season prior to his return was removed and Evans is the clear No. 2.

NOTRE DAME DEFENSE

With fifth-year senior B o Bauer out for the season the new backup Mike linebacker is freshman Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka .

