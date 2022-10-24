Spurs vs. Timberwolves Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury News, More

The San Antonio Spurs will look to win their third consecutive game when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The San Antonio Spurs (2-1) are coming off back-to-back impressive wins over Eastern Conference opponents. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Wednesday to potentially extend their winning streak to three.

In their previous outing, the Spurs defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105. Devin Vassell scored 20 of his 22 points in the opening half while Keldon Johnson (21) also surpassed the 20-point mark. Doug McDermott scored 14 points off the bench with Jakob Poeltl also chipping in 13 points and 12 rebounds.

"They showed me they are serious about getting a better understanding of what the league is like," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said after the win. "For young guys, it was pretty impressive to play as hard as they did."

Given the Spurs' reliance on playing inside the 3-point line, it will be an intriguing matchup to measure how they handle Rudy Gobert's paint presence. Managing to slow down Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will be no easy task either.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Oct. 24

Time: 7 p.m. (CDT)

Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North

Radio : WOAI/KXTNWWLS

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Odds: -8.5 Timberwolves

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson - Out (Back Spasms), Austin Rivers - Out (Right Hip Soreness)

San Antonio Spurs: None

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Projected Starters

Minnesota Timberwolves: G D'Angelo Russell, G Anthony Edwards, F Jaden McDaniels, F Karl-Anthony Towns, C Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs: G Tre Jones, G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, F Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here .

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs .