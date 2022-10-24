We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Robert Howard Steward, of Forest City, MO, at at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer. Robert (Bobby) was surrounded by his siblings, Donna Guyer, Vicky Meyer, and Scott Steward, as well as his loyal dog, Chief. He was a loving father, a loving son, and a loving brother.

FOREST CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO