kq2.com
Kevin Lee Salmons
Kevin Lee Salmons, 62, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born September 27, 1960, to Larry and Judith (Price) Salmons in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kevin graduated from Savannah High School. He worked for Blue Side (National Beef) as an industrial electrician. He then worked for Crane Construction as an IT manager.
kq2.com
Robert Howard Steward
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Robert Howard Steward, of Forest City, MO, at at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer. Robert (Bobby) was surrounded by his siblings, Donna Guyer, Vicky Meyer, and Scott Steward, as well as his loyal dog, Chief. He was a loving father, a loving son, and a loving brother.
kq2.com
Mae Bermond
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond, 90, of Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cosby, Missouri to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse. Mae married Robert Bermond on December 28, 1951, in Cosby, Missouri,...
kq2.com
Virginia Susan Phillippe
Virginia Susan Phillippe, 98, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born September 30, 1924 in Whiting, Kansas, to Floyd and Bertha (Browning) Persons. Her family moved to St. Joseph, where Virginia graduated from Pickett High School. She then worked in the office at Swift and Co.
kq2.com
Neighbors react to fatal bridge collapse
(KEARNEY, Mo.) One person was killed and three others were injured when a bridge that was under construction east of Kearney collapsed Wednesday. Authorities say a contractor was killed when the structure collapsed as concrete was being poured onto the bridge deck. A spokesperson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office...
kq2.com
Lions capture District 15 championship
(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian Lions made quick work of the Class 1 District 15 title game Tuesday night. The Lions defeated Midway, 3-0, to win the championship. St. Joseph Christian will travel to play East Atchison on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
kq2.com
One person killed after bridge collapse in Clay County
(KEARNEY, Mo.) First responders are on scene at a bridge collapse in Clay County. KMBC 9 is reporting that the bridge spans the Carroll Creek just east of Kearney and was under construction. A spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says that workers were pouring concrete when the collapse...
kq2.com
Bulldogs top West Platte, win district title
(GOWER, Mo.) For the third time in four seasons, the East Buchanan Bulldogs have captured a district championship. East Buchanan defeated West Platte in the Class 2 District 16 championship Tuesday night. The Bulldogs defeated the Blue Jays, 3-0. East Buchanan will host Lafayette County at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
