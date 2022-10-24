Vicki Davison, 76, of Rushville, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at an Olathe, KS health care facility. She was born October 13, 1946 in St. Joseph, daughter of Frances and Roy Hauber. She graduated from Dekalb High School, and later attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Davison on October 21, 1966. She attended St. James Catholic Church. Vicki was a former Apple Blossom Queen Candidate. She played high school basketball, and she enjoyed helping coach her son's baseball teams, bike riding, swimming, and going to the mountains. She also adored her black Labrador, Rummy. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Davison earlier in 2022, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Clint Davison of Olathe, KS, grandsons, Chandler of Olathe, KS and Kyle and Riley Davison of Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

RUSHVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO