Read full article on original website
Related
kq2.com
Mae Bermond
Luella Mae (Bunse) Bermond, 90, of Easton, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cosby, Missouri to Henry H. and Clara C. (Schneider) Bunse. Mae married Robert Bermond on December 28, 1951, in Cosby, Missouri,...
kq2.com
Alyce Mae Stephenson
Alyce Mae Stephenson, 79, Higginsville, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born March 2, 1943 to Virgil and Dorothy (Hutchcraft) Young in King City, Missouri. Alyce married Robert “Bob” Stephenson on April 7, 1964 in Grant City, Missouri. He survives of the home. She retired...
kq2.com
Kevin Lee Salmons
Kevin Lee Salmons, 62, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born September 27, 1960, to Larry and Judith (Price) Salmons in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kevin graduated from Savannah High School. He worked for Blue Side (National Beef) as an industrial electrician. He then worked for Crane Construction as an IT manager.
kq2.com
Virginia Susan Phillippe
Virginia Susan Phillippe, 98, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born September 30, 1924 in Whiting, Kansas, to Floyd and Bertha (Browning) Persons. Her family moved to St. Joseph, where Virginia graduated from Pickett High School. She then worked in the office at Swift and Co.
kq2.com
Vicki Davison
Vicki Davison, 76, of Rushville, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at an Olathe, KS health care facility. She was born October 13, 1946 in St. Joseph, daughter of Frances and Roy Hauber. She graduated from Dekalb High School, and later attended Missouri Western State College. She married Jerry Davison on October 21, 1966. She attended St. James Catholic Church. Vicki was a former Apple Blossom Queen Candidate. She played high school basketball, and she enjoyed helping coach her son's baseball teams, bike riding, swimming, and going to the mountains. She also adored her black Labrador, Rummy. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Davison earlier in 2022, and her parents. Survivors include: son, Clint Davison of Olathe, KS, grandsons, Chandler of Olathe, KS and Kyle and Riley Davison of Kansas City, MO. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
kq2.com
Robert Howard Steward
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our brother, Robert Howard Steward, of Forest City, MO, at at the age of 57 after a long bout with cancer. Robert (Bobby) was surrounded by his siblings, Donna Guyer, Vicky Meyer, and Scott Steward, as well as his loyal dog, Chief. He was a loving father, a loving son, and a loving brother.
kq2.com
Neighbors react to fatal bridge collapse
(KEARNEY, Mo.) One person was killed and three others were injured when a bridge that was under construction east of Kearney collapsed Wednesday. Authorities say a contractor was killed when the structure collapsed as concrete was being poured onto the bridge deck. A spokesperson with the Clay County Sheriff's Office...
kq2.com
One person killed after bridge collapse in Clay County
(KEARNEY, Mo.) First responders are on scene at a bridge collapse in Clay County. KMBC 9 is reporting that the bridge spans the Carroll Creek just east of Kearney and was under construction. A spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff's Office says that workers were pouring concrete when the collapse...
Comments / 0