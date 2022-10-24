Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Related
nbc24.com
Gail Christofferson energizes local spirit with glass mosaics
There's a community-assisted glass mosaic coming to the Franklin Park Mall, but there's far more where that came from. Gail Christofferson, the artist behind "Butterflies of Northwest Ohio," puts together mosaics unlike those from anyone else and brings her creativity back to the community with large-scale projects. See Christofferson's full...
nbc24.com
Wood Lane Residential Services to raffle Purses with a Purpose
Wood Lane Residential Services is going for another Halloween theme with its annual fundraiser. Purses with a Purpose will be the avenue for a "Ghouls Night Out" inviting guests to join the organization's raffle and win designer handbags Thursday at the Veteran's Building in Bowling Green. There are roughly 30...
nbc24.com
Imagination Station, Toledo Lucas County Public Library request votes for tax levy renewal
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Lucas County Public Library and Imagination Station will be on the election day ballot Nov. 8 to ask for the public to continue supporting them financially in the form of tax levies. Imagination Station seeks its tax levy renewal with a vote on Issue...
nbc24.com
The Sojourner's Truth to honor community with 20th anniversary ceremony
Since 2002, The Sojourner's Truth has been an outlet for enlightenment in the Toledo community. With 70,000 readers today, the weekly newspaper covers all the bases like politics, education, health and social growth. Sojourner's Truth staff will host a tribute event Thursday at The Pinnacle to honor its biggest contributors.
nbc24.com
Families, leaders highlight lead poisoning prevention in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Betty Cantley knew something was wrong when her newborn son Jason wasn't developing the way he should be. "His milestones were not being reached," she said. "Also, he was not eating like he was when he was first born, his eyes were turning gray, he weighed 15 pounds in the first year."
nbc24.com
Waterville residents weigh in on amphitheater proposal
WATERVILLE, Ohio — A vote is set to take place Monday over whether or not a 9,000-seat amphitheater should be built in Waterville. However, this has become a very polarizing issue, many residents have shared their displeasure with this idea. "When I first saw that they planned to put...
nbc24.com
Local radio duo back in action with Party 103.3
A brand-new Toledo area radio station has all your favorite hits that you may not be hearing anywhere else. Party 103.3 is heavy on lifestyle talk and music hits while being light on commercials. Andrew Zepeda and Demetrius Nicodemus, known for their former morning show presence on WVKS, bring a...
nbc24.com
Family Resource Center works to grow mental health access in northwest Ohio
FINDLAY, Ohio — If you need mental health services but find yourself unable to pay, you might have to put treatment on the back burner. "When it comes to their ability to pay, some people are not qualified for the funding sources that are out there," said John Bindas, the CEO of the Family Resource Center.
nbc24.com
RSV cases surging in Lucas County
TOLEDO, Ohio — In addition to the flu and COVID-19, another common virus is rapidly spreading throughout Lucas County in kids. "We are seeing record numbers of RSV. Record numbers," said Dr. Eugene Izsak, director of pediatric emergency medicine at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital. Respiratory syncytial virus...
nbc24.com
Local group outlines plan to curb gun violence in Toledo
Toledo , Ohio - Members of the Coalition For Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods outlined their grassroots plan Monday at Epworth United Methodist Church on Central Avenue Monday morning, hoping they have the solution to decrease the number of gun violence in Toledo. Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner, was joined by religious...
nbc24.com
National student testing shows widespread decline in post-pandemic scoring
TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent data from the 2022 U.S. Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress shows a widespread decline for fourth and eighth graders in mathematics and reading test scores between 2019 and 2022. These concerning results were found across all 50 states in this year’s “Nation’s...
Comments / 0