WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Vernon County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 25 at 11:08 p.m. authorities received a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive in the Town of Liberty.
Viroqua man killed in rollover accident
42-year-old Eiliv Ellefson rolled his vehicle traveling west on State Highway 56 near Elm Drive, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's office. He traveled 160 yards on the side of the road before overturning and stopping on an embankment. Ellefson was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
x1071.com
No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
x1071.com
Hackett Branch Bridge is Open
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the Hackett Branch Bridge is now open. Barricades have been removed so Highway 81 to Beetown and Cassville is now open to traffic.
x1071.com
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process.
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
x1071.com
Eastbound left lane of I-90/94 near Lake Delton back open after semi jackknife
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A jackknifed semi blocked traffic on I-90/94 south of Lake Delton. All lanes have since reopened. The eastbound left lane of the interstate was blocked near Highway 23. Footage from the area showed emergency crews responding to the crash. The crash was reported just before...
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Outstanding Warrant
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted on a traffic stop initiated by the Dodgeville Police Department Wednesday around 5pm. Following a short investigation, it was determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden had an outstanding warrant issued through Iowa County. Sherman was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she remains pending a bond hearing. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.
x1071.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Incident at Q Casino Parking Lot
Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino. 37 year old Jacob Schmitz of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole. Dubuque police responded at around 3:45 a.m. on September 18 to Q Casino for an incident in the parking lot. Schmitz threatened a group of people, accelerating his vehicle at them and displaying a knife.
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
Arrest warrant issued for third person in deadly north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Madison man in the wake of a deadly shooting on the city’s north side earlier this year. The Madison Police Department said Wednesday it is searching for Charvis Blue in connection to the July 22 shooting that left 18-year-old Laron Bynum dead. Bynum was found shot inside a...
x1071.com
Frentress Lake Rail Road Crossing Temporarily Closed
A busy railroad crossing in Jo Daviess County is temporarily closed during daytime hours. The Frentress Lake railroad crossing at East Dubuque is closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both today and Friday according to a notice from the City of East Dubuque. A temporary crossing is located behind Top Block & Brick and Johnson Graphics on Frentress Lake Road.
x1071.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Dubuque on Lafayette County Warrant
32 year old Donavon Smith of Nora, Ilinois was arrested in Dubuque on a valid Lafayette County warrant on Wednesday, October 26th. Smith was transported to Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
