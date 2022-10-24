Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino. 37 year old Jacob Schmitz of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole. Dubuque police responded at around 3:45 a.m. on September 18 to Q Casino for an incident in the parking lot. Schmitz threatened a group of people, accelerating his vehicle at them and displaying a knife.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 4 HOURS AGO