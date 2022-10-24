ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

 3 days ago
Police are looking for a man who went to a Richfield address in search of his girlfriend and shot at people living in a duplex before fleeing.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South, with Lt. Brad Drayna telling Bring Me The News investigators have identified the suspect, but he is yet to be found as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the man went to the duplex and said he was looking for his girlfriend, but the residents living there stated they didn't know him or his girlfriend.

The man then reportedly took out a handgun and fired "numerous shots at the duplex residents" and fled.

Police later determined the man had gone to the wrong address.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were provided about the suspect.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man shot, seriously injured in Minneapolis shooting Thursday evening

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Minneapolis Thursday evening.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Penn Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. where they say they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.Officers rendered aid until the man was transported to the hospital.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roseville homicide victim ID'd as Patricia Maslow, 88; died of sharp, blunt force injuries

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- The homicide victim in a Roseville incident that led to a number of lockdowns Tuesday has been identified.Authorities say that 88-year-old Patricia Frances Maslow died as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries sustained in the attack. Investigators say that she is the grandmother of the 17-year-old who was taken into custody Tuesday.A 55-year-old woman -- the suspect's mother -- remains hospitalized due to blunt force trauma. A a 23-year-old was also taken to the hospital with head trauma but has since been released. Two other adults were treated for minor injuries. There were six people inside the house at the time of the killing.RELATED: Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police sayPolice said that there had been no police calls to the scene of the crimes prior to Tuesday's incident.Charges are expected to be filed sometime Thursday.An alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Toddler allegedly killed by mother's boyfriend is identified

A 17-month-old toddler who was allegedly killed by the mother's boyfriend in Maplewood has been identified. Jamari Hne died on Oct. 18. Terrance Valdez Leslie, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the case, with a Maplewood police lieutenant saying he has never dealt with a case "more disturbing and more heinous than this murder."
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis cell phone theft ring: 3 more suspects charged

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three more suspects charged with racketeering, in a case where victims’ cell phones were stolen and mobile bank accounts drained, were arrested this week and made their first court appearances on Wednesday. The suspects, Aaron Johnson, Charlie Pryor and Alfonze Stuckey were arrested for their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis Police search for missing teen

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking the public for help locating a teen last seen on Wednesday night. The teen was wearing the clothes seen in pictures provided by police, which appear to be a dark-colored hoodie, t-shirt and pants and dark-colored shoes with white details. Officials said the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty for role in carjacking conspiracy targeting ride share drivers

A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty for his role in an armed robbery and carjacking conspiracy targeting Uber and Lyft drivers. William Charles Saffold, 20, was charged for his involvement in the scheme targeting ride share drivers in September and October 2021, and also pulled a gun on an FBI agent who was an attempting an arrest this past May, before fleeing on foot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members

(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nicholas Kraus pleads guilty to plowing SUV into group of protesters in Uptown, killing 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 36-year-old St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to plowing his SUV into a group of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one person. According to court records, Nicholas Kraus' trial was set to begin Monday, but it was changed to a plea hearing. At 1:30 p.m., Kraus pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and second-degree assault. On the evening of June 13, 2021, investigators say Kraus sped into a group of protesters, slamming his SUV into a parked car in the middle of the street, pushing it into the protesters. The car belonged to Deona Knajdek, who was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen's attack on family in Roseville prompted shelter-in-place warning, police say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Police say a shelter-in-place alert issued in the Twin Cities Tuesday was prompted by a 17-year-old boy's alleged attack on his family.The alleged assault occurred around 10:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue. One person was killed, two were seriously injured and two more suffered minor injuries, the Roseville Police Department said. Police said the weapon used was not a firearm, and the victims suffered blunt force injuries.The alert went out Tuesday morning. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said shortly thereafter that the alert "inadvertently went out wider than intended." Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said the alert was only intended for the surrounding neighborhood. Ramsey County apologized for the alert and said it is "actively reviewing this incident."A tipster saw the suspect near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds and alerted police, who took him into custody around 11:30 a.m.A spokesperson with Roseville schools confirmed schools were placed in lockout at the direction of Roseville police, due to an armed suspect in the area.Scheider said police don't yet know a motive for the attack and are "not aware of a police history at this address."
ROSEVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

