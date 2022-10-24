Man wanted for firing 'numerous shots' at Richfield duplex residents

BringMeTheNews

Police are looking for a man who went to a Richfield address in search of his girlfriend and shot at people living in a duplex before fleeing.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened on Saturday at about 9 p.m. in the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South, with Lt. Brad Drayna telling Bring Me The News investigators have identified the suspect, but he is yet to be found as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the man went to the duplex and said he was looking for his girlfriend, but the residents living there stated they didn't know him or his girlfriend.

The man then reportedly took out a handgun and fired "numerous shots at the duplex residents" and fled.

Police later determined the man had gone to the wrong address.

The incident remains under investigation. No other details were provided about the suspect.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.