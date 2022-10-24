ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

x1071.com

Linden Woman Arrested For Outstanding Warrant

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted on a traffic stop initiated by the Dodgeville Police Department Wednesday around 5pm. Following a short investigation, it was determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden had an outstanding warrant issued through Iowa County. Sherman was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she remains pending a bond hearing. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dodgeville Man Arrested on Outstanding Iowa County Warrant

Officials with the Dodgeville Police Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest Tuesday around 8:40pm. 24 year old Dylan Bonin of Dodgeville was arrested near a business on East Chapel Street in Dodgeville on an outstanding Iowa County warrant. Bonin was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
DODGEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Incident at Q Casino Parking Lot

Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino. 37 year old Jacob Schmitz of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole. Dubuque police responded at around 3:45 a.m. on September 18 to Q Casino for an incident in the parking lot. Schmitz threatened a group of people, accelerating his vehicle at them and displaying a knife.
DUBUQUE, IA
WIFR

Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
OREGON, WI
103.3 WJOD

Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase

According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Iowa Man Injured in Rollover Crash in Lafayette County

Authorities say an Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday around 9:30pm in Lafayette County. 34 year old Alvin Dehoyos of Saint Donatus was taken by ambulance to Southwest Health in Platteville for treatment of his injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Dehoyos was traveling on Highway 126 in Elk Grove Township when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times. His vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested in Asbury For Domestic Assault

Dubuque County officials arrested 25 year old Brandon Finley of Dubuque on Sunday in Asbury on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Finley assaulted 24 year old Madeleine Finley in the presence of their 4-year-old child.
ASBURY, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque County man threatened officers with Molotov cocktail

A Dubuque County man threatened law enforcement officers with a Molotov cocktail before he was shocked by a Taser and hospitalized after a fall. 34 year old Jordan Carr of Epworth was arrested around 9 pm on Tuesday after threatening an explosive or incendiary device, interference with official acts with a weapon, two counts of possession of explosive materials or devices and two counts of reckless use of fire.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
wausautimes.com

Area drug task force yields federal convictionsMeth found in Stevens Point, Oshkosh

WAUSAU – An Arizona man has been sentenced in federal court on charges of running drugs and drug proceeds through portions of central and eastern Wisconsin. Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Levi Bagne, 31, of Buckeye, AZ, was sentenced Oct. 18 by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 16 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine and money laundering. Bagne pleaded guilty to the charges May 24. According to the sentencing memo issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bagne’s drug-trafficking operation was “one of the largest methamphetamine conspiracies seen in the Western District of Wisconsin in recent memory.”
STEVENS POINT, WI
WIBW

Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
KANSAS STATE

