Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
x1071.com
No Injuries in One-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Lafayette County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Lafayette County Monday shortly after 9am. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 78 in Wiota where 65 year old Walter Cutler of Warren, Illinois was traveling. The spare tire came off his vehicle while driving, causing Cutler to lose control of his vehicle, go off the road, enter a ditch, and rollover several times. Cutler’s vehicle had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
x1071.com
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash on John Nolen Dr., police investigating
MADISON, Wis. — A 71-year-old bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries when he was hit by someone driving a vehicle on John Nolen Drive Thursday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured in the crash and is cooperating with law enforcement’s...
x1071.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque
Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday in Dubuque. 47 year old Amelia Strickland of Dubuque and a 6 year old passenger were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment on Sunday around 4:30 pm. Police report that 30 year old Lauren Hall of Chandler, Arizona was traveling north on White street when she tried to make a left turn onto 18th, striking Strickland’s vehicle and pushing it into a vehicle parked in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
x1071.com
Hackett Branch Bridge is Open
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon that the Hackett Branch Bridge is now open. Barricades have been removed so Highway 81 to Beetown and Cassville is now open to traffic.
x1071.com
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
x1071.com
Frentress Lake Rail Road Crossing Temporarily Closed
A busy railroad crossing in Jo Daviess County is temporarily closed during daytime hours. The Frentress Lake railroad crossing at East Dubuque is closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both today and Friday according to a notice from the City of East Dubuque. A temporary crossing is located behind Top Block & Brick and Johnson Graphics on Frentress Lake Road.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Incident at Q Casino Parking Lot
Police said a man threatened to strike people with his vehicle and threatened them with a knife last month outside of a Dubuque casino. 37 year old Jacob Schmitz of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on charges of interference with official acts, as well as warrants charging intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while displaying a weapon, driving under suspension and violation of parole. Dubuque police responded at around 3:45 a.m. on September 18 to Q Casino for an incident in the parking lot. Schmitz threatened a group of people, accelerating his vehicle at them and displaying a knife.
x1071.com
Linden Woman Arrested For Outstanding Warrant
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy assisted on a traffic stop initiated by the Dodgeville Police Department Wednesday around 5pm. Following a short investigation, it was determined that a passenger in the vehicle, 46 year old Amber Sherman of Linden had an outstanding warrant issued through Iowa County. Sherman was arrested and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she remains pending a bond hearing. The Linden Police Department assisted with the arrest.
KWQC
1 killed in Jackson County crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report. According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old...
x1071.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Dubuque on Lafayette County Warrant
32 year old Donavon Smith of Nora, Ilinois was arrested in Dubuque on a valid Lafayette County warrant on Wednesday, October 26th. Smith was transported to Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and remains in custody.
Update: Officer-Involved Critical Incident Following Dubuque Robbery & Grant County Car Chase
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Attorney General; The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lafayette and Green Counties, Wisconsin that occurred on Saturday Afternoon (10/22). Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that...
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Darlington
A Lafayette County deputy responded to Highway 81 in Darlington for a 2-vehicle accident. 18-year-old Connor Kingzette of Harvard, Illinois was traveling on Highway 81 Sunday when he quickly slowed to yield to an Amish buggy and was rear-ended by 22-year-old Brady Katzenberger of Freeport. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles received minor damage and one was towed from the scene.
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Dubuque County Man Arrested: Threatened Officers With Molotov Cocktail
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald is reporting that officers with Dubuque County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol were threatened over the weekend with a Molotov cocktail. According to the TH, 34-year-old Jordan L. Carr of Epworth was arrested around 9 pm Tuesday at his residence on warrants charging threat...
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area. The vehicle...
Comments / 0