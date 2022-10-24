Read full article on original website
US Embassy Warns of Terror Threat in South Africa’s Richest Shopping District
Johannesburg — The U.S. Embassy in South Africa has issued a rare warning of a possible terror attack this coming weekend in Sandton, an upmarket business district of Johannesburg sometimes dubbed "Africa's richest square mile." South Africa’s president has criticized the U.S. for putting out the alert and causing “panic” without first consulting the government.
Gunmen Kill 15 in Attack on Iranian Holy Shrine
Gunmen in Iran opened fire inside a Shiite holy shine Wednesday evening, killing at least 15 people and wounding more than 40 others, according to official sources. The attack occurred at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. State media have called it a “terrorist” attack and said...
Analysts Criticize Nigeria's Plan to Redesign Currency
Abuja, Nigeria — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning on replacing its naira currency to reduce excess cash, inflation and crime. Although the currency could be in circulation as early as mid-December, Nigerians will have until the end of January to exchange the old bills, after which they will cease to be legal tender.
Zimbabwe Authorities Worried Over Illegal Miners’ Deaths
Authorities in Zimbabwe say the death toll from illegal mining is rising, with more than100 killed so far this year — more than double the casualties in 2020. The government has launched a safety campaign aimed at illegal miners, but the struggling economy pushes many people to keep risking their lives underground. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Bubi, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Pakistan Journalist Amid Surging Political Tensions
Islamabad, pakistan — Thousands of people arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the funeral of a highly regarded investigative journalist killed under mysterious circumstances while in self-exile in Kenya. The funeral was held amid allegations that his death stemmed from a crackdown on media in Pakistan. Arshad Sharif, 50,...
2 Islamic State Militants Executed in Mogadishu
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali officials on Wednesday executed two Islamic State militants convicted for carrying out assassinations on behalf of the al-Shabab terrorist group, marking the second execution of Islamist militants in a week. The executions are part of the Somali government’s all-out war on the militants. The...
Protester Killed as Sudanese Rally Against Military on Coup Anniversary
Khartoum, sudan — A doctor’s group said one protester was killed during demonstrations marking one year of military rule in Sudan as security forces used tear gas on the crowds. Thousands protested in cities across the country Tuesday under yet another internet blackout. The Central Committee of Sudan...
Malawians Protest High Cost of Living, Alleged Corruption
Blantyre — In Malawi, protesters and opposition supporters chanted and marched Thursday in the commercial capital, Blantyre, to protest the high cost of living and alleged corruption. The demonstrators presented a petition to the office of President Lazarus Chakwera. Joshua Chisa Mbele, leader of Action Against Impunity, a network...
Iranian Protesters Mark 40 Days Since Mahsa Amini’s Death
Hundreds of protesters marched Wednesday to the gravesite of Mahsa Amini in northwestern Iran to mark 40 days since her death while in custody of the nation’s morality police. Amateur video posted to social media sites showed crowds of protesters, some in vehicles but mostly on foot, filling the...
US, Canada Express Support for Iranian Protesters
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Canadian counterpart expressed support Thursday for the demonstrators in Iran who have taken to the streets to protest the death of a young woman who died while in police custody after being arrested for wearing her headscarf "improperly." Blinken said Thursday in...
Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure prompted Ukrainian authorities on Friday to announce worsening blackouts around the country’s largest cities, with Kyiv’s mayor warning that the capital’s power grid is working in “emergency mode” with energy supplies down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. Meanwhile, the Russian president sought to dispel criticism of a chaotic call-up of 300,000 reservists for service in Ukraine by ordering his defense minister to make sure they’re properly trained and equipped for battle. In the Kyiv region, as winter looms, the latest damage to utilities would mean outages of four or more hours a day, according to Ukrenergo, the state operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines. But Gov. Oleksiy Kuleba warned “more severe and longer shutdowns will be applied in the coming days.”
US to Give Pakistan Additional $30 Million for Flood Victims
ISLAMABAD — The United States said Thursday it would give an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid to Pakistan to support victims of recent catastrophic flooding in the South Asian nation. It brings the total disaster-related assistance from Washington to Islamabad this year to $97 million. U.S. Ambassador Donald...
Why Don't Rich Muslim States Give More Aid to Afghanistan?
Washington — More than 10 months after the United Nations launched its largest ever single-country appeal to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, less than half of the appeal has been funded, with Muslim governments conspicuously missing on the list of major donors. "Afghanistan is facing a harsh winter,"...
Iran Protests Continue to Escalate
Protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody in Iran continued Thursday, with reports of clashes between police and demonstrators in the northwestern city of Mahabad. Witnesses say shots were fired at protesters in the city, where demonstrations swelled after the death the night before of...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that new air defense equipment had arrived in the capital, and expressed hope that it would help protect its energy infrastructure after weeks of targeted Russian airstrikes. “The military have assured me (during a recent meeting) that new air defense equipment has arrived in the capital and our sky will be safer,” Klitschko said Friday on Ukrainian TV. “We hope that there will be no more attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones and missiles,” Klitschko added, in a reference to Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones spotted repeatedly over Ukrainian cities. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv’s mayor said Ukrainian capital’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode,” with electricity supplies down by as much as 50% compared to pre-war levels. Authorities said Kyiv and the surrounding region will see rolling blackouts in the coming days.
Another Belarusian Journalist Handed Prison Term Amid Crackdown on Civil Society
Minsk, belarus — The Minsk City Court has sentenced journalist Ales Lyubyanchuk to three years in prison amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society in Belarus under authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) said Thursday that Judge Alena Ananich had sentenced the journalist...
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran
SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Israel Presenting US With Intelligence on Iranian Drones Used in Ukraine
Israeli President Isaac Herzog plans to share intelligence about Iranian drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine when he meets Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden. Herzog’s office said Israel has images showing similarities between drones shot down in Ukraine and those Iran tested in 2021. Ukraine and...
Iraqi Parliament Approves New Government Headed by Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani
Iraqi lawmakers approved a new government on Thursday ending more than a year of deadlock, but still faces many challenges. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani,52, who previously served as Iraq's human rights minister as well as minister of labor and social affairs, will head the new government. Sudani's picks for...
