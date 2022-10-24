KYIV, Ukraine — Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has announced that new air defense equipment had arrived in the capital, and expressed hope that it would help protect its energy infrastructure after weeks of targeted Russian airstrikes. “The military have assured me (during a recent meeting) that new air defense equipment has arrived in the capital and our sky will be safer,” Klitschko said Friday on Ukrainian TV. “We hope that there will be no more attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones and missiles,” Klitschko added, in a reference to Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones spotted repeatedly over Ukrainian cities. Earlier on Friday, Kyiv’s mayor said Ukrainian capital’s power grid was operating in “emergency mode,” with electricity supplies down by as much as 50% compared to pre-war levels. Authorities said Kyiv and the surrounding region will see rolling blackouts in the coming days.

