Voice of America
Britain's 'Obama Moment'? Rishi Sunak Becomes First Non-White Prime Minister
London — Rishi Sunak's ascent to British prime minister has been described by some of his supporters as Britain's "Obama moment," comparing it to the 2008 election of Barack Obama as the first Black U.S. president. Sunak, who is of Indian heritage, is Britain's first non-white prime minister. The...
Voice of America
Sunak’s Rise to Top Job Moment of Pride for Indians
New Delhi — Citizens in India have watched Rishi Sunak’s ascension to prime minister of Britain with a sense of admiration and triumph, hailing the rise of a person of Indian descent and a Hindu to the top job in a major Western country. Although Sunak, whose parents...
Voice of America
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry
Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
Voice of America
New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy
Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
Voice of America
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran
SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Voice of America
Canadian Parliament Urges Government to Accept 10,000 Uyghur Refugees
Washington — Members of the Canadian Parliament have urged the government to expedite the resettlement to Canada of Uyghur refugees now living in third countries. The Parliament voted Tuesday on a motion from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis to reaffirm its recognition of the Uyghur genocide in China and to call for special immigration measures to assist Uyghur refugees at risk of deportation to China from third countries.
Voice of America
Ukraine Reports More Russian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure
Ukraine’s state energy company said Thursday it was limiting electricity use in multiple regions of the country after Russian attacks overnight targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo said damage from the strikes included equipment in the central part of the country. It said restrictions on power use are necessary to avoid...
Voice of America
Putin Says West Playing 'Dangerous, Bloody Game'
In a foreign policy speech Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of trying to dominate the world, saying the coming decade will be one of the most dangerous since the end of World War II. In a lengthy speech in Moscow during the opening session of Valdai Discussion...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:45 a.m.: Police in the Moscow region have searched the house of journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Wednesday, citing Russian news agencies that quoted unnamed law enforcement officials.
Voice of America
Thousands Attend Funeral of Slain Pakistan Journalist Amid Surging Political Tensions
Islamabad, pakistan — Thousands of people arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the funeral of a highly regarded investigative journalist killed under mysterious circumstances while in self-exile in Kenya. The funeral was held amid allegations that his death stemmed from a crackdown on media in Pakistan. Arshad Sharif, 50,...
Voice of America
Turkey Seeking Role in Europe's Bid to End Russian Energy Dependency
Istanbul — With Russia curtailing natural gas supplies to Europe, the European Union is scrambling to find alternative sources. The EU is looking to gas providers like Azerbaijan to help fill the gap, but Turkey is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in keeping the lights on and furnaces working in Europe this winter.
New Zealand has just passed a law that will revolutionise workers’ rights. It probably won’t last
Jacinda Ardern’s government has radically expanded unions’ collective bargaining power. But if she goes at the next election, so will this legislation
Voice of America
Netanyahu Could Return to Power in Israeli Election
Israelis head to the polls next week for an election that could return former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has taken to the campaign trail to rally support for his Likud party, while also facing corruption charges. Tuesday’s election will be Israel’s fifth...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Voice of America
Ex-PM Khan Says Pakistan 'Ripe for Soft Revolution,' Set to Lead March for Elections
Islamabad — Pakistan's populist former prime minister, Imran Khan, says his scheduled march on the capital, Islamabad, starting Friday could trigger a "soft revolution" in the country through the ballot box and warned of chaos if authorities try to block the protest. Khan made the remarks Tuesday during a...
Voice of America
UN Following Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Places
The United Nations is using satellites to follow what Russia is doing to Ukraine’s historical buildings and its cultural heritage. The organization said there are more than 200 structures that have been damaged or destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UNOSAT, the satellite agency, and UNESCO, the educational,...
Windrush compensation scheme beset by slow repayments to victims
Simon Murray, the official tasked with overseeing the programme, said he is concerned at the amount of people who have died before receiving anything
Voice of America
Putin Monitors Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercise
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday remotely observed exercises by his nation's strategic nuclear forces that were meant to simulate a response to a “massive nuclear strike.”. Russian state television showed video of Putin observing the drills on a huge television screen, with comments from military...
