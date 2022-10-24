ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Britain's 'Obama Moment'? Rishi Sunak Becomes First Non-White Prime Minister

London — Rishi Sunak's ascent to British prime minister has been described by some of his supporters as Britain's "Obama moment," comparing it to the 2008 election of Barack Obama as the first Black U.S. president. Sunak, who is of Indian heritage, is Britain's first non-white prime minister. The...
Sunak’s Rise to Top Job Moment of Pride for Indians

New Delhi — Citizens in India have watched Rishi Sunak’s ascension to prime minister of Britain with a sense of admiration and triumph, hailing the rise of a person of Indian descent and a Hindu to the top job in a major Western country. Although Sunak, whose parents...
South Africa Urged to Deny Russian Billionaire's Yacht Entry

Cape Town — Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged the South African government to deny entry to a Russian billionaire's megayacht, warning that allowing it to dock in the country could lead to sanctions. Steel and mining tycoon Alexei Mordashov is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The...
New Swedish Government to Tighten Migration Policy

Sweden has historically been viewed as Europe’s most welcoming country for refugees, but observers say that changed in 2015 when the government decided to close its borders. The election in September of a new government steered by the far-right Sweden Democrats has further tightened migration policy. Prime Minister Ulf...
New Zealand Travel Bloggers Allowed to Leave Iran

SYDNEY — Officials in New Zealand have insisted no deal was struck to get two of its citizens out of Iran. Few details are being given about the case of a New Zealand couple, who were documenting their travels in Iran on social media. Earlie this year, New Zealanders...
Canadian Parliament Urges Government to Accept 10,000 Uyghur Refugees

Washington — Members of the Canadian Parliament have urged the government to expedite the resettlement to Canada of Uyghur refugees now living in third countries. The Parliament voted Tuesday on a motion from Conservative MP Garnett Genuis to reaffirm its recognition of the Uyghur genocide in China and to call for special immigration measures to assist Uyghur refugees at risk of deportation to China from third countries.
Ukraine Reports More Russian Strikes on Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine’s state energy company said Thursday it was limiting electricity use in multiple regions of the country after Russian attacks overnight targeting energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo said damage from the strikes included equipment in the central part of the country. It said restrictions on power use are necessary to avoid...
Putin Says West Playing 'Dangerous, Bloody Game'

In a foreign policy speech Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of trying to dominate the world, saying the coming decade will be one of the most dangerous since the end of World War II. In a lengthy speech in Moscow during the opening session of Valdai Discussion...
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 26

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 8:45 a.m.: Police in the Moscow region have searched the house of journalist and TV personality Ksenia Sobchak, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported Wednesday, citing Russian news agencies that quoted unnamed law enforcement officials.
Turkey Seeking Role in Europe's Bid to End Russian Energy Dependency

Istanbul — With Russia curtailing natural gas supplies to Europe, the European Union is scrambling to find alternative sources. The EU is looking to gas providers like Azerbaijan to help fill the gap, but Turkey is positioning itself to play a pivotal role in keeping the lights on and furnaces working in Europe this winter.
Netanyahu Could Return to Power in Israeli Election

Israelis head to the polls next week for an election that could return former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, has taken to the campaign trail to rally support for his Likud party, while also facing corruption charges. Tuesday’s election will be Israel’s fifth...
UN Following Damage to Ukrainian Cultural Places

The United Nations is using satellites to follow what Russia is doing to Ukraine’s historical buildings and its cultural heritage. The organization said there are more than 200 structures that have been damaged or destroyed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UNOSAT, the satellite agency, and UNESCO, the educational,...
Putin Monitors Strategic Nuclear Forces Exercise

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday remotely observed exercises by his nation's strategic nuclear forces that were meant to simulate a response to a “massive nuclear strike.”. Russian state television showed video of Putin observing the drills on a huge television screen, with comments from military...

