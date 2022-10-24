Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Invites Community for Disposal Day
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office and the Flagstaff Police Department invite you to attend a free community Drop-off Day. Join City staff on Saturday, October 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Flagstaff Police Department, 911 E. Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001. The Sustainability Office is excited...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Offers Drop Off for Dried Leaves and Pine Needles
The City of Flagstaff invites the public to drop off dried leaves and pine needles at three drop-off locations in Flagstaff on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Bags of dried leaves and pine needles can be delivered to the following locations between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.:. Jay...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
knau.org
Group rescued after being trapped in Grand Canyon Caverns
Coconino County emergency personnel have rescued a group of people who were stranded 200 feet below ground in Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours following an elevator malfunction Sunday. Three people weren’t able to evacuate up the 21 floors using an emergency staircase because of physical limitations. The...
knau.org
Plan for statewide electric vehicle charging station network reaches public input phase
The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to hold open houses next week in Flagstaff and Kingman to discuss the state’s plan to install electric vehicle charging stations along several main roadways. The goal is to create a national network of EV chargers on connective interstates. The $5 billion project...
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
fox10phoenix.com
Tourists get stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend were rescued after they became stuck when the elevator that took them more than 200 feet underground broke down. They were underground for 30 hours. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they were notified at 8:30...
flagscanner.com
PRIORITY ALERT: MISSING JUVENILE IN FLAGSTAFF:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m., 15 year old, Michael Walden, left his residence on foot and has not returned. Michael attends Flagstaff High School and may hang out in the downtown area. We are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Michael so he may be...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai Campground Closing for the Winter
Officials on the Prescott National Forest will be closing Yavapai Campground on November 1, 2022. Located on the Bradshaw Ranger District, in the Granite Basin Recreation Area, it is the most remote of the campgrounds traditionally managed year-round in the Prescott Area. Staffing shortages, both paid and volunteer, the lack of snow removal, remote location, and other factors were considered in making this decision. Yavapai Campground will reopen on April 1, 2023.
NASA's new lunar rover can climb rocks, drive sideways, has a toilet and is tooling around north of Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The United States' road to the Moon starts here -- on a dusty, pointy, hurts-to-walk on lava flow about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff. The lava flow is about 50,000 years old. What's bumping and swerving on it is the newest in NASA rides: A lunar rover.
knau.org
YCSO using Rapid DNA to help solve crimes
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is one of only four Arizona law enforcement agencies utilizing a new technology that makes DNA processing quicker and easier. Previously, DNA processing could take weeks or even months depending on the state crime lab’s backlog. The new process, known as Rapid DNA, can be completed in as little as 90 minutes.
AZFamily
Yavapai County combats disinformation ahead of midterms with no elections director
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The countdown to Election Day is on, and with two weeks to go Yavapai County doesn’t have an elections director. The longtime former director – Lynn Constabile, stepped down, saying she was tired of just how nasty things had become. Yavapai County tried to fill the position but said few people applied.
theprescotttimes.com
Just In- Drug Sweep Conducted at Chino Valley High School
On October 26th, 2022 the Chino Valley High School, in cooperation with local law enforcement, conducted a pre-planned drug sweep of the campus and parking lot. Over the past few months, Chino Valley Police Department and Chino Valley School District employees have received information, from various sources, regarding the potential influx of illegal and illicit drugs, to include Fentanyl, on our school campus. This information was alarming and was taken very serious by administration and law enforcement. To prevent the possession, use, and/or sale of these illicit drugs on campus, CVHS worked with local law enforcement partners to assist in the drug sweep.
12news.com
Arizona woman found guilty of faking kidnapping, killing boyfriend
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A Yavapai County jury has convicted a Prescott woman of faking a kidnapping in 2018 after she fatally shot her boyfriend in the head. Sharalyn Stura, 61, was found guilty this week of first-degree murder, evidence...
AZFamily
3 lucky lottery players win over $50K each for Arizona Lottery games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There were three lucky lottery winners Wednesday — two bought the Powerball and one bought a Fast Play. All three bought tickets in Arizona. The two Powerball winners won $50,000 each for the Oct. 26 drawing. One ticket was sold at Depot 89 in Paulden, and the other ticket was sold at Cross Eyed Cricket in Peoria. The tickets matched four out of the five white numbers plus the red Powerball.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
UPDATE – PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT. Prescott East Highway phase one night work, from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road, will begin October 30th. For one-night, two-way traffic from HWY 69 to Copper Hill Road will be closed. One lane of traffic into Prescott East Highway from HWY 69 will remain open. Work hours will be from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM. Work will impact drivers exiting Prescott East Highway. Motorists should expect detours, minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction area. Please follow all traffic control devices when traveling through the work zone.
AZFamily
Man arrested for trying to resell high-end jewelry, antiques he stole in Camp Verde, police say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, including jewelry and antiques, from stores in the Camp Verde area. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says officers learned that a man, later identified as Gregory Scott Wolf...
