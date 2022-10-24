ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepositivecommunity.com

Moving Education Forward in Newark

For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

More than four decades in the East Orange School District

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”

This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret”

This story about being homeless and undocumented in NYC is told in Karla’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity.  For the new people that are arriving, the Mayor [Eric Adams] likes to show off like he is doing something because he only cares about his image.  As long as they keep […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret” appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ricky

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
MANHATTAN, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark

The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City

It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Fordham Observer

Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History

Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York

In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy