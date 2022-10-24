Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenMontclair, NJ
New York City Ranked US 2nd Rattiest City in 2022 Heres Who Placed FirstJournalismNew York City, NY
Pinstripe Gunman Wanted for Robbery in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
baristanet.com
Montclair Residents Leads Paterson School District to Win Top NJSPRA Award for Media Relations
The N.J. School Public Relations Association (NJSPRA) has awarded its annual School Communications Award in the Media Relations – Human Interest category to the Paterson Public Schools Communications Department, led by longtime Montclair resident Paul Brubaker. The award was given in recognition of the Communications Department’s efforts to earn...
thepositivecommunity.com
Moving Education Forward in Newark
For too long we have not taken a holistic stakeholder approach to education in our cities, instead remaining in our silos that do not benefit our most important asset, our children. In Newark, while our schools have markedly improved, we recognize the myriad of barriers that still exist. We have...
Number of homeless students in NYC schools rises even as enrollment drops, 1 in 10 students homeless
The number of homeless children in the New York City school system increased over the course of the last school year even as enrollment dropped at public schools, data released on Wednesday by the non-profit Advocates for Children.
essexnewsdaily.com
More than four decades in the East Orange School District
EAST ORANGE, NJ — “It’s just my calling, my gift from God,” said mathematics instructional coach Robin Lewis as she reflected on more than four decades working as an educator. With just over 44 years in the district, that’s a whopping 16,070 days, 385,680 hours and 23,140,800 minutes of Lewis instructing East Orange’s youth. But who’s counting?
Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC”
This story about being a homeless immigrant in NYC is told in Julio’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. Every immigrant who does not have their papers is afraid of going near 26 Federal Plaza. They warn you to cross the street whenever you are by or to take another route. […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “I Wanted to be Deported Rather than be Homeless in NYC” appeared first on Documented.
NYC confirms pilot program to lock front doors of public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials have confirmed a pilot program is in effect to lock the front doors of some public schools across the five boroughs, including at least one school on Staten Island. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) told the Advance/SILive.com the city is...
Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret”
This story about being homeless and undocumented in NYC is told in Karla’s own words. It has been condensed and edited for clarity. For the new people that are arriving, the Mayor [Eric Adams] likes to show off like he is doing something because he only cares about his image. As long as they keep […] The post Undocumented and Homeless: “We are the City’s Dirty Little Secret” appeared first on Documented.
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages
William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
jcitytimes.com
Study: Relatively Few Young People Own Homes in Jersey City
It’s well known that Jersey City is a renter’s town. Fully 70% of the people here pay a landlord and not a bank or mortgage company for the roof over their head. Now, a new study from SmartAsset, a website for financial advisors, is providing more detail on who actually owns their home or condo in Jersey City. The takeaway: not “young people” under 35.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
NJ street named for one of WWII’s all-Black, female postal group
It’s not often you get to hear from a 100-year-old veteran that is also a New Jersey native. Not only do we get to hear her story, but New Jerseyans can now visit what was formerly known as North Oraton Parkway and Davis Place to see the new and improved Gladys Eva Blount Way.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Cleaning staff at Bronx's Montefiore who worked during COVID are suing for denied overtime
Medical workers enter Montefiore Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic on April 24, 2020. One of the plaintiffs was sometimes paid under a different name when he worked extra hours, rather than getting overtime, the complaint alleges. [ more › ]
Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History
Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
14-year-old student stabbed in front of Manhattan high school
A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach outside his Manhattan high school on Thursday when he left to get lunch, according to police. The student was jumped by four males outside the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem.
East New York retired teacher decorated NYCHA hallway and helps children in need
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In a neighborhood where children sometimes can’t always afford new costumes or candy, a Brooklyn great-grandma is a community hero, decorating her entire hallway and giving costumes and candy to children in need. Elizabeth Figueroa, 60, is a retired teacher who loves children. So every holiday for the past […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican entrepreneur Ingrid Murray makes Inc 5000 list for leading cleaning service business in New York
In August, Jamaican entrepreneur, Ingrid Murray, made the coveted Inc 5000 list for her powerhouse, New York-based business, Prospect Cleaning Service. Each year Inc magazine, a highly revered, long-standing US-based business publication, releases a list of the 5000 fastest growing, private companies in the United States. This year Prospect Cleaning Service came in close to the top of the list at number 1001, with a noteworthy business growth rate of 651 percent over the past three years.
