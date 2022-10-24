ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates

Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
BM5: Buckeyes head to Happy Valley

On today's show, Dave Biddle is joined by Jonah Booker for his usual Friday visit. A lot of ground is covered, including thoughts on Ohio State's game at Penn State tomorrow, injury discussion for the Buckeyes, takes on OSU's football schedule for 2023, whether Michael Hall Jr. will play more this week and much more.
Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker

Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense

The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
