3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State expert score predictions from Lions247
No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) faces what the oddsmakers are predicting will be their most difficult challenge of the season when No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) visits Beaver Stadium Saturday. What follows are the Lions247 expert score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX.
(Thurs)Day: 'You want to know where Penn State is on the schedule' | No injury updates
Penn State has the No. 49 total offense in the country. That might not sound like much, but the Nittany Lions will be the best offense the Buckeyes have faced this season (Toledo is next-best with the No. 65 total offense in the land) when they square off in Happy Valley on Saturday (noon ET; FOX). Second-ranked Ohio State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) features the No. 2 total defense in the nation under first-year coordinator Jim Knowles, a year after finishing No. 59 in that category.
BM5: Buckeyes head to Happy Valley
On today's show, Dave Biddle is joined by Jonah Booker for his usual Friday visit. A lot of ground is covered, including thoughts on Ohio State's game at Penn State tomorrow, injury discussion for the Buckeyes, takes on OSU's football schedule for 2023, whether Michael Hall Jr. will play more this week and much more.
No. 13 Penn State's depth chart (projected) against No. 2 Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State (6-1, 3-1) faces its toughest test of the season when it encounters No. 2 Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) in a monster Big Ten East showdown at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Wondering what the Nittany Lions' depth chart will look like for the game, which kicks off a noon Eastern and can be seen on FOX?
Five reasons to be optimistic about Iowa basketball in 2022-23
The college basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes are coming off a Big Ten Title, but its postseason run ended early as the Hawkeyes were bounced in the Round of 64 in an upset loss to the Richmond Spiders. Iowa will lose key contributors from last...
Quotes: Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts talks the state of the Hawkeyes' run game
Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts met with the local media via Zoom on Wednesday. Here are all the quotes that Betts provided during his availability. You can get an annual membership for 30% off or $1 for your first month. Take advantage now and be the first to know everything going on regarding Iowa football, basketball, and recruiting! Click Here.
Chip Trayanum moves to running back after injury to TC Caffey, Palaie Gaoteote must step up at linebacker
Ohio State will be without TC Caffey for the rest of the 2022 season, as head coach Ryan Day updated on Tuesday that the freshman suffered a “long-term issue” prior to last week’s game. While the Buckeyes losing their fourth-string, walk-on running back may not ring the same alarm bells as other injuries this year, it does have a ripple effect.
What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Iowa Football: Kirk Ferentz updates quarterback situation ahead of Northwestern
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup against Northwestern. Ferentz was asked about the quarterback situation entering the matchup against the Wildcats. In this past Saturday's loss to Ohio State, Iowa decided to make a quarterback change as the Hawkeyes replaced starter Spencer Petras with backup Alex Padilla.
'It's hard to have confidence when you aren't seeing results': Kirk Ferentz expands on state of Iowa's offense
The storylines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes have been all about the lack of offensive production. Iowa is 128th in scoring, 127th in rushing yards per game, 126th in third-down percentage, 126th in red zone percentage and 122nd in passing offense. It's been a dark cloud looming over the program through the first seven games and something that has haunted Iowa fans.
Late Kick: Does Penn State have a chance to shock Ohio State?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate breaks down the week nine matchup between Ohio State and Penn State.
