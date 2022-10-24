ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crafton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
columbusmonthly.com

Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels

Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership

PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the dealership where the dog,...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
macaronikid.com

Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront

Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news

Artists who have added their own touches to various Condado locations will get a special day. On Tue., Oct. 25, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, which has several locations in and around Pittsburgh, will participate in International Artists Day. In a press release, Condado claims to have employed over 200 artists in various communities to paint the walls of each of its restaurants with "unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling." Included among them are various local artists hired to paint murals at the Condado location in Cranberry Township.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
wcn247.com

LISTEN! Autumn Apple Picking at Apple Castle

WCN 24/7 · Beck - Apple Castle Apple Picking. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.—As autumn quickly approaches, Callie Beck documents her experience apple picking at Apple Castle. It is apple picking season for the local apple farm, Apple Castle. It is not only a fun activity in autumn but a way to help the community. All the apples picked went to the local food bank.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Fu Fu

Fu Fu came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Although she is shy, this bunny will engage you with her friendly demeanor – especially if you have strawberries, carrots or apples on hand!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking a Pittsburgher’s return to ‘Jeopardy!,’ local bartender on ‘Drink Masters,’ ‘Tree of Life’ doc on HBO

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including Pittsburgher Margaret Shelton, who won almost $80,000 over four “Jeopardy!” episodes in March, and will return to the game show next week for a tournament of champions that begins Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI-TV.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Worker dies after falling from tree in Ellwood City

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A worker is dead after he fell from a tree in Ellwood City, the fire chief said. The man fell 30 feet while working on a tree on Division Road on Tuesday. The Ellwood City fire chief said he didn't hit the ground but suffered cardiac arrest. He was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground. A branch the man was cutting fell and struck him, causing the ladder to topple over, the fire chief said.  The man's identity hasn't been released. 
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

