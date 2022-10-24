Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
Halloween Viewing: Watch a New, Local Take on “The Tell-Tale Heart” and More Poe Classics
Long before Michael Myers was stalking the suburbs or Stephen King was spinning supernatural tales, Edgar Allen Poe was America’s chief architect of frights. A series of short films from the Pittsburgh-based team PoeMovies — including a newly released adaptation of “The Tell-Tale Heart” — proves why.
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
Crash rips wheel from Audi parked on Fifth Avenue in Arnold
An Arnold resident is shopping for a new car at probably the worst possible time given the market after his Audi A7 was destroyed in a bizarre crash. Edward Jarnagin said he bought the large luxury car new in 2016. It was almost paid off, but now it is headed to a salvage yard.
pittsburghmagazine.com
First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays | History Reborn: Six Vintage Buildings That Have Found New Life as Hotels
Kevin Capron, Emma Frankart Henterly, Julanne Hohbach and Steve Stephens. A former monastery offers an ideal home base for a Steel City visit. It’s not easy to find a historic hotel that features something beyond a stylish Victorian-era building with furnishings to match. Book a stay at the Priory Hotel on Pittsburgh’s North Side, however, and you’ll find a far more intriguing option.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Here’s The First Look At Filmed-in-Pittsburgh’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’
It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
wtae.com
O'Hara Township family says dog stolen from car dealership
PITTSBURGH — The DiCarlos of O'Hara Township say their family dog was stolen from the parking lot of a car dealership Thursday, a belief they feel comfortable voicing after reviewing surveillance footage. "It wasn't just an accident," said Mary DiCarlo, whose son Regan owns the dealership where the dog,...
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
macaronikid.com
Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront
Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
pghcitypaper.com
Witchy cakes, coffee from a car, and more Pittsburgh food news
Artists who have added their own touches to various Condado locations will get a special day. On Tue., Oct. 25, the Ohio-based restaurant chain, which has several locations in and around Pittsburgh, will participate in International Artists Day. In a press release, Condado claims to have employed over 200 artists in various communities to paint the walls of each of its restaurants with "unique, street-art inspired murals – floor to ceiling." Included among them are various local artists hired to paint murals at the Condado location in Cranberry Township.
nextpittsburgh.com
Homewood Cemetery tours visit the final resting places of Pittsburgh’s elite
Autumn, as the trees go dormant and the nights grow cold, is a time when we look to those whom we have lost. While other businesses have “dead records,” the irony of Homewood Cemetery is that the records of those who are long gone are still current, Jennie Benford, the Point Breeze cemetery’s historian points out.
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
wcn247.com
LISTEN! Autumn Apple Picking at Apple Castle
WCN 24/7 · Beck - Apple Castle Apple Picking. NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.—As autumn quickly approaches, Callie Beck documents her experience apple picking at Apple Castle. It is apple picking season for the local apple farm, Apple Castle. It is not only a fun activity in autumn but a way to help the community. All the apples picked went to the local food bank.
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack National Parks Video ...
The City of Pittsburgh's only Walmart closing next month
Saying that the decision was not made lightly and only after a thorough review process, Walmart spokesperson Felcia McCranie told the Pittsburgh Business Times that its Waterworks Mall location had been underperforming in recent years.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Fu Fu
Fu Fu came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Although she is shy, this bunny will engage you with her friendly demeanor – especially if you have strawberries, carrots or apples on hand!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking a Pittsburgher’s return to ‘Jeopardy!,’ local bartender on ‘Drink Masters,’ ‘Tree of Life’ doc on HBO
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including Pittsburgher Margaret Shelton, who won almost $80,000 over four “Jeopardy!” episodes in March, and will return to the game show next week for a tournament of champions that begins Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. on WPXI-TV.
Pittsburgh police asking for help identifying man suspected of taping hidden camera in restroom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for your help finding a man they say hid a camera in a public restroom on The Frick Museum grounds and remotely took pictures of guests. Neighbors and visitors called the news “upsetting” and “creepy.”. “I am really surprised to...
Worker dies after falling from tree in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A worker is dead after he fell from a tree in Ellwood City, the fire chief said. The man fell 30 feet while working on a tree on Division Road on Tuesday. The Ellwood City fire chief said he didn't hit the ground but suffered cardiac arrest. He was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground. A branch the man was cutting fell and struck him, causing the ladder to topple over, the fire chief said. The man's identity hasn't been released.
