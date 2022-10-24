It’s fitting that Netflix has dropped the trailer for “The Pale Blue Eye” right before Halloween. It’s an eerie introduction to this filmed-in-Pittsburgh mystery thriller based on Louis Bayard’s 2006 novel of the same name that follows a detective named Augustus Landor (played by Christian Bale) called in to hunt a deadly killer on the grounds of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point during the 1830s. A cadet is dead, his heart ripped from his chest and the school is desperate for answers. Along the way Landor becomes embroiled in the fate of a young cadet: a young poet named Edgar Allan Poe, according to a Netflix release.

