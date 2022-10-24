Read full article on original website
howafrica.com
Jewish Teacher At Kanye West’s Donda Academy Resigns Over His Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Jewish educational consultant at Kanye West’s Donda Academy private school has reportedly resigned just months after it opened because of his anti-Semitic outbursts. According to Mail Online, Dr. Tamar Andrews, 57, stepped down from her role at Donda Academy, in Simi Valley, California, following the rapper’s series of posts on social media.
Kanye West’s Friends Grow Concerned Over Billionaire ‘Blowing’ Through Money During Alleged Breakdown
Kanye West may have more money than most could ever fathom, but he’s currently living life as a vagabond, blowing through scores of money, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ye's been living out of various luxury hotels and rental homes, instead of one of the many mansions he already owns. The...
"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day": Kanye West returns to Instagram as businesses continue to cut ties over his antisemitic comments
Ye returned to Instagram early Thursday morning for the first time since he made antisemitic posts that ignited a wave of backlash. The posts were made hours after the rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Skechers headquarters and amid several businesses severing their ties with the artist.
Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Kanye West Apologizes To The Jewish Community
The Balleralert posts a video of Kanye apologizing to the Jewish community. Here it is below. Kanye also deletes all of his old instagram posts and uploades an article that says, "Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West". Here it is below.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy
Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
Kanye West reportedly dropped by sixth divorce lawyer amid antisemitism controversy
Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Kanye West has reportedly been dropped by a sixth divorce lawyer in his ongoing divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian. West – who legally changed his name to Ye – has been dropped by New York divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Bob...
Kanye West reportedly no longer a billionaire as companies cut ties
In the span of two weeks, Kanye West has lost his talent representation, connections to major fashion houses and other lucrative relationships over recent anti-Black and antisemitic comments. As sports brand Adidas ended its estimated €250m partnership with West on Tuesday, reportedly costing the Black American rapper his billionaire status,...
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label reportedly dropped by Def Jam
To the shock of absolutely nobody, Def Jam has reportedly cut ties with rapper turned antisemitic mouthpiece Kanye West by dropping his label, G.O.O.D Music. Def Jam had been the label on which West kicked off his music career way back in 2003 with his debut single, “Through the Wire.”
Kanye West latest news: Apple Music drops rapper’s playlist as Skechers escorts him from HQ
Kanye West's Essentials Playlist appears to have been removed from Apple Music.The move comes as the rapper, who goes by the name Ye now, continued to face backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks during interviews and on social media.While there has not been an official statement by Apple yet, its rival Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek denounced the rapper's comments in an interview with Reuters.“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” he was quoted as saying.“It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”Meanwhile, his school Donda Academy...
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Multiple Brands Cut Ties With Him
Ye's net worth dropped significantly over the past few hours.
hotnewhiphop.com
STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report
He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year
Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye loses lawyer, documentary, and CAA in single day over anti-semitic comments
Kaye West‘s billions seem to be in bigger danger than ever before as the troubled rapper loses his counsel, representation, and documentary distribution in a stunning one-day trifecta of consequence in the wake of his increasingly bizarre behavior and ever more anti-semitic comments. West aka Ye was dropped today...
The FADER
Report: Kanye West’s Donda Academy closes its doors
Donda Academy, Kanye West’s private Christian school, is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times of London reports. According to the report, school principal Jason Angell emailed students' parents to alert them to the shuttering of the school. "Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner."
Apple Music pulls Kanye West ‘Essentials Playlist’ after antisemitic comments
After weeks of antisemitic and anti-Black comments, the controversial rapper Kanye West has lost several business deals, including his partnerships with Adidas and Balenciaga. Now, the rapper is suffering consequences even with his music as Apple Music has silently removed Kanye West’s Essentials Playlist. The information comes from Rolling...
CAA Drops Kanye West Following Rapper's Antisemitic Comments
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments, it was reported Monday. In recent weeks, West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes.
