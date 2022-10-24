One family has run the City Different’s oldest restaurant for 75 years. The current owner, Leonardo Razato, keeps it fresh by mixing tradition with change. AS A KID, ONE OF LEONARDO RAZATOS’S jobs was to stand on a milk crate and make toast all day for customers of his family’s restaurant, the Plaza Café—a Santa Fe Plaza landmark celebrating 75 years. Today, Razatos owns the city’s oldest restaurant, which his Greek immigrant father, Dan Razatos, bought in 1947. Dan married a local woman, Beneranda Maria Montoya Saiz, and the couple’s six children all grew up working there. The family has since branched out, opening the Plaza Café Southside in 2003 and launching a new line of products, including red and green chile sauce, this year. While the menu and decor have changed over the decades, one thing remains constant: the restaurant’s longtime tradition of warmly greeting regulars and first-timers like family, whether they stop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

