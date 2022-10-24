Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
newmexicomagazine.org
Plaza Café Celebrates 75 Years
One family has run the City Different’s oldest restaurant for 75 years. The current owner, Leonardo Razato, keeps it fresh by mixing tradition with change. AS A KID, ONE OF LEONARDO RAZATOS’S jobs was to stand on a milk crate and make toast all day for customers of his family’s restaurant, the Plaza Café—a Santa Fe Plaza landmark celebrating 75 years. Today, Razatos owns the city’s oldest restaurant, which his Greek immigrant father, Dan Razatos, bought in 1947. Dan married a local woman, Beneranda Maria Montoya Saiz, and the couple’s six children all grew up working there. The family has since branched out, opening the Plaza Café Southside in 2003 and launching a new line of products, including red and green chile sauce, this year. While the menu and decor have changed over the decades, one thing remains constant: the restaurant’s longtime tradition of warmly greeting regulars and first-timers like family, whether they stop in for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Rio Grande Sun
Craft and Car Show Brings Community Together
The Craft and Car Show Fall Event took place on Saturday at the Plaza de Española and saw around 60 cars and over 500 people in attendance, according to Event Organizer Alisha Martinez. Attendees were able to partake in trunk or treat, performances, non-profit vendors, the car show and...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
newmexicomagazine.org
San Miguel Chapel's Historic Treasures
In Santa Fe, San Miguel Chapel’s adobe architecture mirrors that of churches in small villages, where every material plays an important role. LAURIANNE FIORENTINO PULLS OUT HER PHONE and calls up a photo. We’re standing in the 1710 rebuild of San Miguel Chapel, first constructed by Santa Fe’s earliest settlers around a century before then, and the church director wants to show off just how deliberately the building was designed.
City of Santa Fe looking at replacing turf to reduce water usage
The City of Santa Fe is trying new ways to conserve water.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Santa Fe, NM
When you go to New Mexico’s southern border, you will realize that the edge touches the country of Mexico. This means that the people that live in Santa Fe, New Mexico, adopted and are influenced by Mexican Culture, especially in their dishes. If you are looking for a Mexican...
rrobserver.com
Price Land Development Group hires new controller
Craig Simpson hired at Price Land Development Group as controller (Courtesy photo) NM Land Developer Hires CPA, J.D. Craig Simpson and promotes Rico Gallegos to vice president of finance. (Albuquerque, NM.) – Albuquerque-based Price Land Development Group (Price) has hired certified public accountant (CPA) Craig Simpson as the company’s new...
KRQE News 13
A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new shopping center is coming to the area. The Block will be located in Rio Rancho and it will give people a place to shop and enjoy concerts. The Block will be filled with retail stores, an area for outdoor concerts, outdoor movies, and an area for food trucks.
santafe.com
Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza
Every year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving, The City of Santa Fe turns the Santa Fe Plaza into a dazzling winter wonderland of lights and merriment. People come from miles around to enjoy music and song, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the lighting of the tree, at this annual tradition ushering in the holiday season in true New Mexican style. The annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the Plaza ceremony takes place this year on Friday, November 25, 2022, 3 – 8 p.m.
Curia Celebrates Ground-breaking Ceremony in Albuquerque
ALBANY, N.Y. & ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today hosted a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of its expanded campus in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The additional space will house a new, advanced isolated high-speed fill-finish vial line – which includes biosafety level 2 (BSL-2) containment as well as two lyophilizers for the high-speed fill-finish line and an isolated flexible filling line for vials, syringes, and cartridges to support smaller-batch advanced therapies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006125/en/ Left to right: City of Albuquerque Mayor Timothy M. Keller, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Curia Chairman and CEO John Ratliff, New Mexico Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, Curia Albuquerque Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Shoemaker. (Photo: Business Wire)
rrobserver.com
Habitat for Humanity coming to Sandoval County
Revamped homes done by Habitat for Humanity in Albuquerque.(Habitat for Humanity Facebook) For those who can’t afford a home in Sandoval County, help is on the way. Habitat for Humanity, a national housing project, is coming. According to the Marketing Manager Sean Friend, Habitat is still in the planning...
rrobserver.com
Gamer alert: Duke City Games opens in Rio Rancho
Erica and Rob Gonzales have been so successful with their Duke City Games store in Albuquerque that they wanted to give the City of Vision “gamers” an opportunity closer to home. (Gary Herron/Observer) If you’re into gaming, you’ll want to go to Duke City Games’ new Rio Rancho...
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque TV station to open bureau in RR
KOB4 is coming to Rio Rancho. The Albuquerque-based television station plans to set up a bureau in the Edit House Productions at 640 Quantum Rd. Said KOB 4 news director Tim Maestas: “Reporter Brianna Wilson will be assigned to regular duty at the new location. Rio Rancho and Sandoval...
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe County Regulates Rentals
Property owners in Santa Fe County will have until March 2023 to apply for permits to operate short-term rentals under new regulations adopted on a 3-1 vote by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Between next spring and March 2024, however, new purchasers who don’t live on site won’t...
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho Players stage ‘Almost, Maine’; it opens Friday
“Almost Maine” actors James Torres and Jessica Enger chat before a dress rehearsal. (Gary Herron/Observer) If the newest production by the Rio Rancho Players had been “Almost, North Dakota” instead of “Almost, Maine,” Jessica Enger probably would have skipped the auditions. She’s had enough acting...
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Teacher of the Year named
The New Mexico Public Education Department and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have named a Santa Fe Pre-K teacher as teacher of the year. Tara Hughes of the Nye Early Childhood Center has been given the honor. Hughes teaches a 4-year-old preschool class at the childhood center. The Nye Early Childhood...
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
Albuquerque parents involved in after-school parking lot fight speak out
Thursday, News 13 spoke with the other parents involved in the incident for their side of the story.
