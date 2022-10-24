Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on unifying state of Michigan with comments on UM-MSU rivalry
Adian Hutchinson is the pride of Michigan. He’s a native of Plymouth, went to high school in Dearborn, and eventually elected to continue his playing career in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Now as a member of the Detroit Lions, the rookie defensive end understands that the Motor City...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment
A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium To Implement New Security Measures Ahead Of Ohio State Game
New security protocols and procedures will go into effect in Beaver Stadium ahead of this Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, Penn State Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon. “Safety is a primary concern at all Penn State Athletics events,” Penn State Athletics wrote in a statement Wednesday. “We are aware of...
landgrantholyland.com
Visiting Locker Room: Previewing Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball with Maize n Brew
Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes had a tough time against their enemies to the north, the Michigan Wolverines. In two games, the Scarlet & Gray were beaten handidly, by 19 and 18 points respectively. Ohio State got the last laugh, winning the regular season conference title when the Wolverines slipped at the end of the season. What should Buckeye fans expect from the Maize & Blue this year?
MLive.com
Kim Barnes Arico: Michigan basketball will ‘shock a lot of people’ this year
ANN ARBOR -- The last time Kim Barnes Arico spoke to reporters at Crisler Center, it was after Michigan had earned a spot in the Sweet 16 in March. She was back on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to preview the upcoming season, one she hopes will prove that Michigan’s recent success is sustainable.
Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Jackson, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jackson. The Homer High School football team will have a game with Lumen Christi Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Parma Western High School football team will have a game with Jackson High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hillsdale College selling naming rights for parts of new baseball complex
HILLSDALE, MI - Hillsdale College’s baseball facility has new names for the stadium and the field. For a price, donors can have other parts of the facilities named after them, too. The college broke ground on Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field during an Oct. 21 ceremony....
Belleville, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodhaven High School football team will have a game with Belleville High School on October 28, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Plymouth-Canton schools educator named 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year
(CBS DETROIT) - Monica L. Merritt, superintendent of the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools (P-CCS) was named the 2023 Michigan Superintendent of the Year.Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators (MASA) gives out the award annually, and the winner is selected by a panel of education stakeholders. The award is presented to a superintendent in the state who shows continuous dedication to enhancing the lives of their students and the overall community. As a part of the award, sponsor Michigan Virtual, will donate a $1,000 student scholarship in her honor. "In her time at Plymouth-Canton, Dr. Merritt has shown her commitment to students, staff, and the...
Tecumseh, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Airport High School football team will have a game with Tecumseh High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Bookstore for University of Michigan students closing after 88 years in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - For nearly nine decades, a rite of passage for University of Michigan students was sifting through rows of textbooks in the basement of Ulrich’s Bookstore. Hundreds of thousands of students over the years with course guides in hands would walk among the shelves and leave with the heavy sack of books that would engulf them that semester.
wlen.com
Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen
Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
wcsx.com
City of the Week: 2022 Ypsilanti Photo Gallery
Ken at Auto Value Parts Store in Ypsilanti is a WCSX Workforce Rocker!!. Eastern was a college before it graduated to a university!. The bell tower of Pierce Hall on the campus of EMU. EMU ROCKS!!!. Nice statue... A beautiful Autumn day on the South Campus!. The Ypsilanti Water Tower...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out this “bus-taurant” in Ann Arbor
With over 20 years in the hospitality industry, one couple decided to take tacos to the next level, literally. Aaron and Miriam Orr joined Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for All About Ann Arbor, on “Live in the D” to talk about their unique taco truck called 1923 Double Decker.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
21K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0