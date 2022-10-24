Read full article on original website
As the governor race tightens, what's driving Michigan voters?
Michigan’s governor race has tightened in recent days, and Tuesday night saw a feisty second round of debates between Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and incumbent democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Both are trying to win over undecided voters in the state as election day draws closer and using different topics to skewer one another.
Questions about Fetterman's health dominate Pennsylvania Senate debate
Political strategists Adrienne Elrod and John Brabender join Here & Now hosts Deepa Fernandes and Celeste Headlee to assess how Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman did last night in their first and only debate in the race for an open Senate seat in Pennsylvania, as well as the latest following gubernatorial debates in New York and Michigan.
SC Lede: Debate Season in Full Effect
On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for October 25, 2022: a recap of some of the biggest moments from the recent 1st Congressional District debate between incumbent Republic Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews; analysis of BMW's investment in South Carolina; a look at efforts to improve mental health access for school children; and more.
