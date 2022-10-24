Read full article on original website
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
How to watch ‘MTV Cribs’ season 19 first and second episodes for free
The series “MTV Cribs” premieres its 19th season with two new half-hour-long episodes on Thursday, Oct. 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET./8 p.m. CT. Those without cable can watch the “Cribs” season 19 premiere as well as the season’s second episode right after this Thursday for free through FuboTV, Philo or DirecTV Stream, each of which offer a free trial to new users.
How to watch Bravo’s ‘Winter House’ episode 3: Stream for free
After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile in a new episode of “Winter House” airing on Thursday, Oct. 27 on Bravo. A new episode of the hit reality Bravo series will air on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials when you sign up and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
Spirit Halloween hilariously responds to fake costume memes
This Halloween costume fiasco might not be as funny as the internet thinks it is. Recently, popular costume store Spirit Halloween has had attention drawn to it after the internet began circulating fake meme’d costumes from the store. These photoshopped photos feature fake costumes from the store that play...
Watch the season 5 premiere of ‘Siesta Key’ on MTV, stream online for free
Siesta Key is back on MTV with new drama, relationships and gossip. Starting Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons drama over again on...
