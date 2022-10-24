ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brittney Griner news – update: WNBA star heads to penal colony where abuse, forced work common

A Russian court has denied American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal to reduce her prison sentence for drug possession. Tuesday’s denial paves the way for Ms Griner to serve nine years in a prison colony, unless the US government is able to negotiate a deal for her release. In her final statement delivered via video from a detention centre outside Moscow, Griner emphasised how mentally taxing her eight-month detention and two trials had been, adding: “I was barely over the significant amount [of cannabis oil] ... People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given.”“I...
The Associated Press

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than the 70,000...
Sioux City Journal

Can Franken upset Grassley? These national Dems think so

IOWA CITY — Sharon McDonald said she has fond memories of Iowa’s longtime senior Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley working across party lines and in concert with his Democratic Senate counterpart, former longtime Iowa U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin. “They were, you know, yin and yang,” said the 69-year-old...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy